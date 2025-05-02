League of Legends Spirit Blossom All Map Changes Explained
Patch 25.09 brought the world of Ionia to League of Legends with a Spirit Blossom-themed Summoner's Rift and, with it, a ton of changes to the map and how the game will be played. This is all thanks to massive changes to Atakhan and the Void Epic Monsters, which will change how the early game is played out, as well as a variety of system changes to some mechanics, such as lane swaps that should shake things up as well. Let’s explore some of these big map changes and how they’ll be changing how players should play the game.
Two Atakhans Becomes One
A few epic Monsters will be receiving changes in Season 2, with the Atakhan receiving the largest change. Instead of having the possibility of spawning a Voracious or Ruinous Atakhan, there will now only be the Thornbound Atakhan, thanks to Leblanc and Vladimir.
The general mechanics of the Thornbound Atakhan will stay the same, spawning on the side of the map that saw the most action in the early stages of the game, and will cause Bloody Roses to spawn but the main difference comes when the monster is slain.
Upon killing the Thornbound Atakhan, the team will receive an immediate Bloody Petal bonus and pick up any remaining roses still on the map. Afterward, they’ll be purified into Spirit Petals, which grant 25% increased XP and Adaptive Force. Additionally, the team will also gain a new permanent buff called Spiritual Purification, which procs on takedowns and slows and damages enemies near the area of the target while granting your team a Spirit Petal.
While the previous version of Atakhan could be hit or miss depending on the version and how you ended up using it, there’s no denying that the Thornbound Atakhan will be incredibly powerful through the entire game, thanks to the more generalized buff it now provides. As a result, players will need to be ready to contest for the buff whenever possible as the power spike it provides could be the difference maker in the long run. Just beware that fighting Atakhan itself remains the same, and its powerful Frail and Unworthy debuff can still set you up to throw the game.
Less Void Epic Monsters
As a result of some concerns from the balance team regarding the amount of objectives in the early to mid stages of the game, Riot has decided to remove one of the Void Grubs encounters from the game with the only instance of Void Grubs spawning at 8 minutes. As a result of this change an objective feat credit will be obtained from killing two of the three void grubs as opposed to needing to kill all of them and the Hunger of the Void buff will be given to teams who take down all three void grubs and will spawn one Voidmite on proc.
The change that will have the biggest effect will likely be the feat credit being given upon killing two of the Void Grubs, as teams that are behind early on can no longer get away with quickly stealing a single void grub before the enemy team has a chance to set up to deny the credit. Along with the spawn time moving up to 8 minutes, it means Void Grubs should become heavily contested as opposed to a simple trade for Dragon that most players are used to.
Along with the change to Void Grubs, Rift Herald is also receiving some changes as her spawn time was moved up to 15 minutes to account for the change in Void Grubs’ spawn time. The fight itself will also become a bit simpler with the removal of the Herald's Gaze debuff, which caused the last champion the Herald attacked to deal 50% less damage to her, in exchange for some extra damage. Overall this will make Herald a quicker camp to take but players won’t be as healthy coming out of it as they were previously used to.
All in all, these changes, as Phreak explained in his patch breakdown, should give players more time in the early to mid stages of the game to do what they want to do instead of feeling forced to group together for an objective. Whether this is how things end up playing out is yet to be seen.
Lane Swap Detection Toned Down
The last noticeable change to the Summoners Rift this patch is some changes to the Lane Swap detection to avoid minor mistakes becoming a massive penalty.
While the length of the detection will remain the same, the non-support champion will no longer be punished during the lane swap detection and will receive normal gold and xp from lane minions. So now mid laners won’t get punished by supports running through their lane after a late invade to return bot.
To properly designate the support, Riot has also implemented restrictions to junglers and supports. Now Junglers will now be auto-assigned smite and support players will automatically buy World Atlas upon entering the game. In both cases, only the jungler and support will be able to have that summoner spell (smite is still obtainable in-game through Unsealed Spellbook) and item respectively. Don’t worry autofilled players, you’ll be able to request role swaps. So, you can still try to get out of playing those roles if you struggle with them.
Esports Impact
Aside from a nice quality of life change for the lane swap detection, the role restriction is an interesting change. Overall, it’ll help Riot with overall balancing of the game as it eliminates any more shenanigans like smite support top or double support item bot lanes from popping up in the past. But on the other side it does mean that a level of creativity has been removed from the game. No matter how degenerate those strategies became, it was interesting to see them be discovered. But for the sake of less stress in solo queue it may be worth it as you won’t be seeing any more smite support Singed in your games.
For a full list of balance changes along with some more details on the map changes heading into Season 2 check out the 25.09 patch notes here.