League of Legends Tier List 2025: Top 10 Champions in Every Role
Season 2025 is ushering League of Legends into a new era with a Noxian map takeover, recently added Champion Mel and fresh Feats of Strength mechanics. The new year has also sparked a new meta with several superstar high-performing Champions. Let's explore the top ten League of Legends Champions in each role (top lane, mid lane, jungle, bot ADC, and bot support) and see what makes them so powerful.
Note: These rankings apply as of February 4 2025 and may fluctuate as the season progresses. They were created in collaboration with the DeSales University League of Legends Team.
Best Top Lane Champions
1. Cassiopeia
Cassiopeia is one of the strongest and most economically efficient Champions in the game right now. Since she doesn't need to buy boots, she can build items faster and avoid the stress of messing up the economy tempo. Many top lane melee bruiser Champions also struggle in matchups with her because she can easily kite them as a mage.
2. Renekton
Renekton is just a solid pick in top lane overall since he has one of the most balanced kits. He has few glaring weaknesses and is unlikely to face poor matchups. Renekton is also particularly versatile because he can easily take 1v1 matchups or effectively fight for his team.
3. Garen
Garen has remained present in the meta for the past few years. While he's often considered a 'sleeper pick,' he can still be very effective in high ELO. Axiom Arcanist's addition as a rune is beneficial for Garen and incoming damage amplification buffs will indirectly buff him as well. In addition, Garen's ultimate can deal massive damage, meaning he can one-shot opponents and severely punish anyone out of position with very few counters.
4. Urgot
As a ranged top-laner, Urgot excels at bullying melee enemies. He is extremely versatile and has great pick potential. Urgot is especially effective in team fights as he can eliminate low-health Champions before they can recover and affects nearby enemies with Fear after executing a player with his Ultimate.
5. Warwick
Warwick has solid lane sustain and is difficult to beat in a 1v1. While he's a great duelist, Warwick is far from one-dimensional: his built-in lifesteal from Eternal Hunger gives him extreme survivability, and his global Blood Hunt passive makes him extremely mobile so he can quickly secure map space and deny low-health opponents an escape.
6. Ambessa
Ambessa is one of the game's newest Champions, but she has already secured a position in the meta. Since she doesn't rely on mana, her abilities can easily become oppressive and she can continue damaging opponents for long periods of time. Unlike some other top laners, she has strong ranged abilities and can close gaps quickly to eliminate enemies. Ambessa is also extremely mobile and passively gains healing and armor penetration from her Ultimate.
7. K'Sante
K'Sante is one of the scariest top laners to go up against since an assassin-style Ultimate accompanies his initial tanky kit. He can easily kidnap enemies and isolate them in 1v1s with his All Out ultimate, and uniquely has 3 instances of Unstoppable utility immune to crowd control. K'Sante players need to understand game mechanics and carefully time their Ultimate engagements to compensate for reduced health, but he can be a deadly opponent.
8. Jayce
Jayce is extremely OP in the current meta and will likely face nerfs soon. Players can build him in diverse ways, and he generally has good range and poke damage. Jayce is also economically efficient: he doesn't have a traditional Ultimate so instead of having to build damage into his kit, he gains it for free with upgrade points to his basic abilities and can use the remaining gold to prioritize defense. Overall, he's flexible, has a safe lane phase, and scales well.
9. Gwen
Gwen is the ultimate weapon against Tank Champions. She slices through them like butter with heavy true damage and percent health damage. Gwen is great at dueling and in team fights — her Hallowed Mist aura helps hone in on enemies while denying any support to their backline. She easily punishes players for making game mistakes.
10. Olaf
Olaf lands as the final Top Ten top-lane pick due to his unique Ultimate, which counters enemy Crowd Control utility. As long as he keeps attacking throughout Ragnarok, he is extremely strong against Champions with heavy cc, like K'Sante and Renekton. However, he will have to watch out against Champions like Gwen who can trap him in an extended fight.
Related Article: Top 10 Most Watched League of Legends Streamers
Top Ten Mid Lane Champions
11. Hwei
Hwei is one of the strongest mid-lane Champions because of his E ability, which allows him to quickly clear waves. This gives him the freedom to rotate and impact initial fights quickly. In addition, he has an extremely versatile kit and can adapt to many situations. Hwei is strong against most Champions and can be a carry for his team.
12. Taliyah
Taliyah has great wave clear abilities. She also counters dives effectively and moves around the map with ease. When played well, she quickly snowballs into a fearsome opponent. A travel + wall ultimate also helps her team take control in cruicial Atakhan fights.
13. Kennen
Kennen has incredibly strong stats and can do an impressive amount of damage. He is painful to deal with in lane phase, and can carry team fights with his AOE Slicing Maelstrom Ultimate.
14. Sylas
Sylas is a solid pick overall, places a lot of pressure on the enemy and is extremely meta in early-game and mid-game play. He can pick fights and get involved with his team very early while using relatively little gold, and also has the potential to snowball into a carry over time.
15. Galio
Galio is another strong mid-laner. He has lower economy requirements than other Champions and is also adept at movement. Galio is good at clearing waves and is decent against most enemy match-ups. However, his appeal lies in his consistent performance and he may struggle to solo carry his team.
16. Mel
Mel is infamous in the current meta for her high win rate upon release and her W Rebuttal ability, which has serious outplay potential. She can hit enemies at range and is largely effective for clearing waves since her Overwhelm passive also works on minions. After farming safely, Mel can snowball into a fearsome threat. Players just have to carefully use game sense with her Rebuttal so they don't get snatched up and eliminated by an opponent like Sylas.
Related Article: Mel Medarda Comes to League of Legends Soon! Release Date, Abilities
17. Lissandra
Lissandra is a vital ally for early fights. She also has massive carry potential for team engagements since she has Crowd Control and AOE utility and can chain kills using her Iceborn Subjugation, which creates Frozen Thralls out of enemy corpses.
18. Leblanc
Leblanc is a strong assassin who can easily punish mages in bad matchups. She can snowball and become strong fast, and will punish carries on the enemy team.
19. Viktor
While Viktor isn't as strong as he used to be, he still poses a threat in mid lane. He may struggle in some matchups, but if players can build his items efficiently enough, they can carry in team fights. His strong early stats consistently improve throughout the game.
20. Ziggs
Ziggs is a more recent addition to the mid-lane meta and rose to prominence after Riot Games added Feats of Strength. Since Ziggs can execute towers and damage them with his passive, he can easily secure the first turret and thus place his team one step closer to securing significant buffs.
Top Ten Jungle Champions
21. Wukong
Wukong's kit focuses on picking fights. He is great in early duels and can also contribute well in team engagements with an AOE Ultimate. Wukong also ganks very effectively for teammates.
22. Skarner
Like many tank Champions, Skarner has become strong across many roles due to previous damage nerfs. Buying Heartsteel makes him dangerous with infinitely stacking health. Skarner can force fights early in the game with relatively low risk and has terrifying gank potential. He has multiple slows and lots of CC. Plus, Skarner's Ultimate can isolate opponents and swiftly secure picks.
23. Gwen
Gwen pops up again in our top mid-lane picks for her tank-slicing abilities which make her a strong counter against Skarner and Wukong. While she is more efficient at farming and struggles to gank, her dueling skills carry her through engagements with ease.
24. Kindred
Kindred is a good scaling Champion who can do plenty of damage. While they are vulnerable as a marksman, they snowball insanely well if they can pull ahead and gain a lead. Kindred is hard to play, but if played well, this Champion has carry potential.
25. Bel'Veth
Bel'Veth has long performed as a solid solo queue jungle and will likely continue to be prominent regardless of the meta. She can clear Jungle and gank quickly, has many dashes and can utilize knockup utility. Bel'Veth becomes insanely powerful when she summons Void Remora, which help her siege well and can obliterate towers if the enemy team isn't careful.
26. Diana
Diana is a strong farming jungler and is also decent at ganking. More importantly, she works well with the current meta's powerful items.
27. Viego
Viego is a classic solo-queue beast. While he fluctuates in power and is often the target of nerfs, he's likely to stay in the top 10 of Jungle for a long time due to his passive. He can cause huge domino effects in fights and can take advantage of mistakes to wipe entire teams.
28. Udyr
Udyr is a great jungler for farming. He also works well with items like Bloodletter's Curse. He can excel in hybrid AP/tank builds, clears lanes quickly and moves around the map fast.
29. Hecarim
Hecarim works great for jungle clears and can gank and assist his teammates early. Since he clears faster than other Champions, he can make an immediate impact and snowball hard enough to outpace enemies.
30. Nocturne
Nocturne is another solo-queue secret weapon. While he's also strong in team play, the best part about Nocturne's kit is his Ultimate. Since it's a semi-global dash, he can easily catch people out and punish them for their mistakes. Plus, he can eliminate vision and cause game-changing chaos in team fights.
Top Ten ADC Champions
31. Varus
Varus ranks first as the best ADC Champion since he has the most build options and is the most versatile. Overall, he's one of the best picks and has balanced health and damage.
32. Hwei
Hwei is the best mage ADC. Like Varus, he is extremely adaptable. Hwei can outrange most enemies and has carry potential in team fights.
33. Cassiopeia
Cassiopeia's gold efficiency by not needing boots also provides advantages in bot lane as an ADC. While she loses to some mages, she is usually decent in matchups, can nullify engage supports and typically outscales enemies.
34. Corki
Corki can terrorize bot lane with his damage potential and durability. He excels in 2v2s and is one of the few ADCs that can itemize defensively.
35. Miss Fortune
Miss Fortune is a solid ADC pick since she has extremely strong stats and a high damage output. While she lacks in build options, she can easily snowball hard and bully enemies in her lane. Plus, her ultimate can wipe teams.
36. Ashe
Ashe is a great all-around Champion who is good at punishing mistakes. Since her CC is not cooldown-based, she can swiftly eliminate enemies who are out of position. She's great at starting fights and getting pick opportunities for her team.
37. Jinx
Jinx is great in solo queue because takedowns benefit her Passive ability, increasing movement and attack speed. If players can navigate early game correctly, she has huge carry potential and dominates late game.
38. Kai'Sa
Kai'Sa is a long-standing ADC pick, as she has one of the most flexible and creative build paths of any Champion. She is short ranged, played as a dive Champion and needs teammates' help but has a high skill ceiling due to her item variability and is flexible.
39. Yasuo
Though Yasuo is a bit non-traditional, he is strong because he can dash through minion waves and is a strong counter to mages. He easily blocks damage, makes one-sided trades and can snowball in advantageous matchups.
40. Vayne
Vayne doesn't require much item support and only needs XP to buff her damage. This leaves her free to build more situational items instead and prioritize stats like attack speed. Notably, mages are very prevalent in bot lane, and Vayne is also free to itemize into Magic Resist. When she combines these two item priorities, she can dominate mages in the late game (especially once she has Wit's End).
Related Article: League of Legends 2025 Patch Schedule
Top Ten Support Champions
41. Elise
Elise spikes in power extremely early with only one or two items. Her kit is also great for getting picks, and she is one of the best Champions in the game for tower diving since she can take turret aggression and repel shots.
42. Poppy
Poppy becomes very tanky without building many items. She is very strong with CC and can prevent enemy Champions' mobility. Her Ultimate can also create an immediate numbers advantage in team fights, which is massively useful for fighting bosses like Baron Nashor, the Drakes and Atakhan.
43. Nami
Nami is extremely powerful as a support. She's an enchanter who can speed up, heal and shield her team. Plus, she has more CC utility than other enchanters. She's a strong character all-around who can easily distract the enemy team, prevent them from targeting her and provide a ton of value to teammates.
44. Tahm Kench
Tahm Kench's stats make him a clear winner in bot lane. His damage boosts depending on his max HP, and when built with Heartsteel (which infinitely stacks HP increases), he becomes incredibly tanky. He's not a traditional support and often plays for himself, but he excels in survivability and maintaining presence. Plus, his Ultimate is a get-out-of-jail-free card for unlucky teammates.
45. Nautilus
Nautilus is one of the best engage Champions in the game since his hook can pull enemies to him before he locks them down with CC. He's one of the only supports with a lockdown CC ability and is simple to play in lower skill levels. That being said, he can be just as dangerous in high elo with almost no counterplay.
46. Mel
Mel's reflection utility and ability to shield an ADC are also super useful in bot lane. She dominated the recent meta for a reason and remains effective even after nerfs. If the enemy team is careless, she can throw an uno reverse card their way. However, Mel's projectile reflection must be used with caution, or else you might end up rapidly approaching Sylas' location.
47. Rakan
Rakan's biggest strength lies in his ability to engage in creative ways. He can use teammates as mobility, and his Ultimate is hard to dodge. While he requires some game sense and understanding of executes, he is great for causing disruption and very powerful in late game.
48. Maokai
Maokai has a relatively weak lane phase but makes up for it with great CC and an extremely long-range engage option. He can root an entire team and pummels enemies in mid to late game engagements.
49. Karma
Karma has received many shielding buffs in the past few patches to the point that she is almost broken. The new rune Axiom Arcanist applies to every part of her kit (damage, shield and healing), significantly amplifying her abilities. She can provide intense team value, punish enemies for positioning poorly and alter her priorities to suit her team's needs.
50. Soraka
Soraka is easy to play and deals an absurd amount of healing. She is basically a walking ambulance for your team, while also shutting down engagements and providing plenty of value. Soraka is best in early and mid game and when she is played to empower others.