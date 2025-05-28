Everything in the Uzi Hall of Legends Event Pass - New League of Legends Skins, Rewards
Riot Games' Hall of Legends honors the strongest athletes in League of Legends' long competitive history. Last year, esports fans witnessed Faker become the first inductee (and had the chance to buy a 500 USD Ahri skin). Legendary bot-laner Jian "Uzi" Zihao is Riot Games' next Hall of Legends occupant, and he will soon receive new skins and a dedicated in-game event to commemorate the occasion. Let's explore everything we know about Uzi's Hall of Legends status, his new Kai'Sa and Vayne skins, the in-game event and how fans can obtain their rewards.
Who is Uzi? New Riot Games Hall of Legends Inductee
On May 20, Riot Games announced its second LoL esports Hall of Legends inductee: Chinese bot-laner Jian "Uzi" Zihao, one of the world's strongest players. Uzi is renowned for his decade-long career, during which he won the 2018 Mid-Season Invitational (MSI), played in six World Championships and took first in several prestigious League of Legends Pro League (LPL) events. From his Worlds performances and meteoric rise in his early days to his 2018 prime, Uzi kept farming wins and impressing fans. Uzi is most famous for his time on Royal Never Give Up (RNG), but has also played for teams including Bilibili Gaming and EDward Gaming.
Uzi was instrumental in growing the League of Legends pro scene. Riot Games says, "Uzi’s fierce competitiveness and deep connection with fans were pivotal in bringing esports into the mainstream in China." His precision and technical skill as a marksman ADC factored into his success and appealed to audiences worldwide. In addition, Riot Games' Global Head of LoL Esports, Chris Greeley, writes:
"Uzi’s legacy goes beyond his titles and achievements; he changed the way we view the bot lane role and left a permanent mark on League of Legends Esports [..] His passion and determination have inspired millions, and once we saw the voting breakdown from the global votes, it was clear that Uzi had left his mark on LoL Esports. We are honored to induct him in the Hall of Legends.”
League of Legends' Uzi In-Game Event and Rewards
Riot Games is honoring Uzi's prolific legacy with a Hall of Legends in-game event, titled "The Relentless Hunter." It will introduce new Uzi-inspired cosmetics to the Shop and allow players to complete a Pass with "100 levels of unlockable rewards." Notably, it includes a Risen Legend Vayne skin that pays tribute to one of Uzi's favorite Champions.
What Items are in Uzi's Hall of Legends Event Pass?
The Hall of Legends Uzi event contains over 100 rewards. Some of its most anticipated include:
- Risen Legend Vayne
- Multiple Risen Legend Vayne Chromas
- 11 Lootboxes
- Frosted Ezreal
- Project: Lucian
- Fae Dragon Ashe
- 125 Mythic Essence
- "Soak it Up" Ward
When Is Uzi's Hall of Legends Event?
According to Riot Games, Uzi's in-game 'Hall of Legends' rewards will be live from July 11 to July 30 2025. Since this is a limited-time event, players might not be able to obtain certain included items afterward.
How to Get Uzi's Hall of Legends Event Pass Items in League of Legends
Players can obtain Uzi's 'Hall of Legends' event pass items by completing tiers with XP. This simply requires grinding the game, and each step grants a unique reward. The event pass does have a price: players can enter for 1,950 RP (about 16 USD).
Uzi's New Hall of Legends Vayne and Kai'Sa Skins
League of Legends players may recall Faker's Ahri skin release after his Hall of Legends induction. Uzi will also receive several dedicated skins: Risen Legend Kai'Sa and Immortalized Legend Kai'Sa are available to die-hard fans. Each skin arrives in a unique bundle and recognizes Uzi's most memorable Champion plays.
Signature Immortalized Legends Bundle:
- Full Immortalized Bundle
- Uzi's Signature Move (Ctrl + 5) upgrade on Kai'Sa and Vayne
- Uzi's Signature Structure Finisher VFX
- Signature Kai'Sa and Vayne splash art
- Signature Immortalized Kai'Sa and Vayne Border
- Risen Legend Vayne Paragon Chroma
- Frosted Ezreal, PROJECT: Lucian, Fae Dragon Ashe Paragon Chromas
- Hall of Legends 2025 Signature Banner
- Exclusive Signature Icon and Emote
- "YYDS" Title
- 100 Pass Levels
Immortalized Legends Bundle:
- Immortalized Legend Kai'Sa
- Immortalized Legend Kai'Sa cosmetics
Risen Legend Bundle:
- Risen Legend Kai'Sa
- Risen Legend Kai'Sa Voice Line
- Risen Legend Kai'Sa cosmetics
How Much Does Uzi's Hall of Legends Skin Bundle Cost?
Uzi's Risen Legends skins have several tiers, each with a different exact cost. The highest Signature Immortalized Legend bundle is slightly cheaper than Faker's infamous Ahri skin, and players can also choose a more affordable Risen Legend bundle.
- The largest possible bundle, Signature Immortalized Legend, reportedly costs 58,865 RP (about 440 USD).
- The next Immortalized Bundle costs 32,035 RP (about 320 USD).
- Finally, the Risen Legend Bundle costs 5,035 RP (about 40 USD).