League of Legends Players Can Report Smurfs Now? Season 3 Roadmap
Have you ever wished you could report a player in your lobby for smurfing? In League of Legends Season 3, you can — a fresh dev update has given players a roadmap of upcoming patches and key changes like WASD control options, harsher boosting penalties and visual overhauls. Let's explore everything to know before its launch later this month.
When Will League of Legends Season 3 Arrive?
League of Legends Season 3 will begin on August 27 2025, when Patch 25.17 releases. Its exact rollout time may vary depending on the player's location and server region.
How Will Season 3 Affect the Esports Meta?
As of August 11 2025, the League of Legends dev team has released an update and roadmap for the upcoming Season. The video's reveals have some major meta implications.
Perhaps most importantly, League of Legends is introducing harsher penalties for smurfing, boosting and account trading. Players can also report individuals they suspect are smurfing or boosting.
WASD controls are also arriving, which may have a significant impact on movement and microadjustments. These are optional but will soon become available in Competitive queues.
Worlds 2025 Will Be Played in Season 3
As 2025 draws close to its final few months, Worlds 2025 is on every esports fan's mind. This year's ultimate League of Legends event will occur in China and celebrate the circuit's 15th anniversary. Worlds will begin its initial stages in Beijing on October 14, and its Grand Finals will occur in Chengdu on November 9.
Of course, a Worlds championship isn't complete without its own original song and music video: the official Worlds 2025 Anthem will release on October 10.
Xin Zhao Changes
Jungler Xin Zhao is a star in Season 3, and he's getting a visual overhaul with updates for all his existing skins. This will not affect his gameplay or meta status.
Commando Xin Zhao and Imperial Xin Zhao are receiving special attention with distinct improvements. This will cause a price increase, but the skins will remain at their current cost until Patch 25.17 releases. In addition, Xin Zhao mains can expect a new Epic skin in Season 3 Act 1.
Doom Bots Mode
Doom Boots Mode, a 5-player PvE experience, is returning in Patch 25.17 with several key updates. These include:
- A new difficulty mode
- New bots
- New boss
- New curses
Doom Bots mode will also introduce a unique "Trials of Doom" set of in-game challenges. One 'Trials of Doom' set will be released for each of the next three Patches. On the fourth upcoming Patch, all three will become available at once. The Trials offer players rewards like profile titles.
Doom Bots' return is for a limited time, so grab its free rewards while you can!
League of Legends WASD Controls Finally Arrive in Season 3
League of Legends' WASD control options leaked earlier and received extremely mixed reactions from its community. Traditionally, players have used mouse-centered controls in-game. There is some speculation that allowing keyboard-based WASD controls could alter how movement works in-game, with different skill thresholds for quick microadjustments.
Riot Games has now confirmed that "WASD will release on PBE in a few patches" "in an effort to make controls more intuitive for new and returning players." The change is completely optional, allowing players to stick with mouse controls if they prefer. It will begin with PBE and Unranked games before eventually becoming available in Competitive Queue. Riot Games is "[monitoring] closely" to ensure neither method has a distinct advantage.
Player Behavior and Boosting Bans
Smurfing e-couples and bot account boosters beware: League of Legends is rolling out new competitive integrity protections that will increase consequences for offending players. Specifically, targets include:
- Smurfing
- Boosting
- Bot account farming
- Hitchhiking
- Sold, purchased and shared accounts
Notably, players can submit 'rank manipulation' reports if they suspect someone in their lobbies is smurfing or boosting. Freshly buffed detection systems will also contribute to the report judgements.
Riot Games says, "These create an awful experience for other players in the game trying to climb honestly, and take away from the competitive League experience we want. So it’s important that we crack down on players who do this and punish them appropriately." The studio clarifies that "Alternate accounts used in good faith will remain unaffected."
In the future, Riot Games may add even more smurfing detection using a module called True Skill 2, which is reportedly "a new matchmaking system improving MMR accuracy and placement speed." According to a dev release, the method usually places players in an accurate rank 3 times faster than regular MMR systems.
New Skins
The following skins are arriving throughout Season 3:
- New Prestige Mel Skin
- New Prestige Sylas Skin
- Returning Prestige Jarvan IV Skin (available through Act 1 Battlepass)
- Returning Prestige Zoe Skin (available through Act 2 Battlepss)
- 2024 Worlds Winners Skin: T1 theme
- Machine Herald Viktor (releases with Patch 25.19, free for Viktor players above Level 5 mastery
Other Changes
A few more quality-of-life adjustments are arriving. Most importantly, "individual timers will be added for all jungle camps." Players will also have an easier time tracking Summoner Spells in their death recaps.