League of Legends: When Does Ambessa Release?
To celebrate the premiere of Arcane Season Two, League of Legends is introducing its first original Champion from Arcane: Ambessa Medarda. Here's everything we know about Ambessa's release date and time so you can join the Arcane-inspired fun as soon as possible.
Ambessa: New League of Legends Champion
Ambessa Medarda is League of Legends' newest Champion and the first in-game League character to originate in the animated Netflix original Arcane. In the series, she is a politician and warrior serving as a Councilor in Piltover. Ambessa will be a top-lane Champion, and her in-game abilities prioritize mobility through multiple dashes.
League of Legends Ambessa Release Date
Riot Games will add Ambessa to League of Legends on Tuesday, November 6, 2024. Patch 14.22 will roll out across the game's servers on the same day. Riot Games notes that patch dates are subject to change and can be altered for any reason.
League of Legends Ambessa Release Time
While Ambessa doesn't have an official release time, we can estimate using information from previous League of Legends patches. League of Legends tends to update during less-populated early morning Pacific Time hours. A common update time when Ambessa could arrive is 3:00 A.M. PT.
General League of Legends Patch Times:
- PT: 3:00 A.M.
- ET: 6:00 A.M.
- Brazil: 7:00 A.M.
- BST: 11:00 A.M.
- CEST: 12:00 P.M.
- KST/JST: 7:00 P.M.