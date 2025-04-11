When Does League of Legends Season 1 2025 End?
The first League of Legends season of 2025 brought massive changes to the map, brand new champions, and the first visual update to Summoner's Rift in years. Now, it's time to continue the story of the political machincations happening in Noxus, reset the ranked ladder, and get ready for whatever Riot Games has in store next for LoL players.
Yesterday, Riot released a new teaser that adds more to the story of Leblanc and Vladimir taking place within the halls of Noxus' nobility. Along with the video, once again animated in the iconic Fortiche style of Arcane, the developers confirmed that Season 1 will conclude this month. Here's what we know:
What Time Does League of Legends Season 1 End?
Riot Games has confirmed that Season 1 2025 will end on April 28 at 11:59 pm PDT. This will also end the Arena ladder and the Season 1 battle pass.
While we do not yet have an official start date, Season 2 is expected to start on April 30. League of Legends patches go live every other Wednesday, so this would be the next update to occur after Season 1 ends. If the season did not launch that day, it would occur on May 14.
What Did We Learn From A Dark Gambit
The start of this teaser shows a helmet very similar to Pantheon's that has been filled with some sort of black ooze. Either something real bad happened to Pantheon, or another warrior from his clan. In the background while Leblanc and Vladimir discuss something cryptic and mention Mel (the new Grand General), we see a horrific monster chained up behind them.
Related Article: League of Legends 2025 Patch Schedule
Leblanc clearly has control of this being as it is bound by her magic, but we don't know what its purpose might be. As her and Vlad continue to talk, it becomes clear that they are planning some kind of political intrigue in Ionia meant to destabilize the country.
Political intrigue mixed with demonic horrors seems to be the theme of this Noxus-focused era of League of Legends.
Esports Impact
The first Noxus season introduced Atakhan, a creature that radically changed how junglers and laners interact with the map in the early game of League of Legends. Its powerful buffs forced teams into earlier skirmishes, rewarding more aggressive early game play.
Leblanc's new pet could play some role in the new map, or impact the way Atakhan behaves. With the mentions of Ionia, we could also get map updates that reflect the home region of Yasuo and Irelia in the future.
We're in unprecedented territory with League of Legends at this time. It is extremely rare to see major map changes come to Summoner's Rift, but when they do they have ripple effects that change every aspect of LoL esports strategy. With the new season nearly upon us, we should get more information soon and teams will need to quickly adjust to whatever comes next as they fight for a spot at MSI 2025.