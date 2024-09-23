How to Watch the LoL Worlds 2024 Anthem Reveal
Fans have been given a sneak peak of the League of Legends Worlds 2024 anthem and it rocks.
Worlds 2024 is the biggest League of Legends event of the year, the championship where all the top teams from every region will clash for the title. Every year, Worlds has an anthem released ahead of the event that represents the action to come. This year, the Worlds anthem has fans pumped.
Linkin Park, the pop rock band that helped fuel everyone's childhood angst, will be performing the Worlds anthem, called "Heavy is the Crown." The lyrics and singing has not been revealed just yet but a snippet of the music video shows League of Legends champions rocking out on guitars and drums to a pretty intense rift.
How to Watch Worlds 2024 Anthem
"Heavy is the Crown" will premier on September 24 at 8 AM PST. It's only a day away but League of Legends players are already unable to contain their excitement. The rock theme is definitely a hit with gamers who can't wait to see champions wearing heavy metal attire, rocking out to the popular band.
The Worlds 2024 anthem music video will be premiering on YouTube. You can check it out here.
Despite the video not coming out for another entire day, there are already thousands of fans watching the YouTube video. The comments are all sharing their hype for the collaboration. One Linkin Park fan said that the band performed it live during a recent concert.
Said one fan: "This is no surprise. Mike Shinoda loves League of Legends. So excited to hear the new song!"