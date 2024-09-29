All LoL Worlds 2024 Pick'Em and Crystal Ball Rewards
League of Legends Worlds Pick’ems are back in 2024 as 20 of the world’s best teams compete for the championship title.
The uncertainty of every match played on the international stage makes the annual end-of-the-year tournament so exciting for LoL fans. While there are certainly favorites to win, the unpredictability of Summoners Rift makes it extremely difficult to predict who will win and who will lose. Still, it is always fun to see just how many you are able to get right as each correct prediction nets you unique rewards depending on how well you do with the LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems.
Here is everything you need to know about the LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’em rewards and what you need to do in order to acquire these prizes.
LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Em schedule
Those looking to stay updated with their LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems will be able to do so by following the start and end dates throughout each of the three stages of LoL Worlds 2024.
LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems Crystal Ball and Play-In Stage
- Start Date and Time: September 18 at 10am PT
- End Date and Time: September 25 at 5:15am PT
LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems Swiss Stage
- Start Date and Time: September 29 at 1pm PT
- End Date and Time: October 3 at 5:15am PT
LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems Knockouts Stage
- Start Date and Time: October 13 at 4pm PT
- End Date and Time: November 2 at 7:15am PT
Worlds 2024 Pick’Em Rewards
Here are all of the rewards that are obtainable for participation and correct picks throughout the LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems. While you will always get rewards for participation, here is everything available for fans to earn depending on how many matches they correctly predict.
LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Em Participation Rewards
- 1st Crystal Ball Pick: Kha’Zix “You Don’t Say” Emote
- Swiss Picks: Gragas “Here’s to You” Emote
- Knockouts Quarterfinal Picks: Esports 2024 Capsule
- Knockouts Semifinal Picks: Esports 2024 Capsule
- Knockouts Final Picks: Esports 2024 Capsule
LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Em Tier Rewards
- C-Tier (Top 70 percent globally): Sports 2024 Capsule and the Galio “Gasp!” Emote
- B-Tier (Top 40 percent globally): Two Esports 2024 Capsules and the Galio “Gasp” Emote.
- A-Tier (Top 20 percent globally): Three Esports 2024 Capsules, Teemo “Up To No Good” Emote, and Galio “Gasp!” Emote
- S-Tier (Top five percent globally): 100 Event Pass Tokens, Four Esports 2024 Capsules, Temp “Up To No Good” Emote, and Galio “Gasp!” Emote.
- Perfect Pick’Ems: All seven ultimate skins
LoL Worlds 2024 Crystal Ball Rewards
- C-Tier (Top 70 percent globally): Esports 2024 Capsule and Briar “I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU” Emote.
- B-Tier (Top 40 percent globally): Two Esports 2024 Capsules and Briar “I WAS ROOING FOR YOU” Emote.
- A-Tier (Top 20 Percent globally): Three Esports 2024 Capsules, Orianna “I’m So Sorry, WHAT?” Emote, and Briar “I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU” Emote.
- S-Tier (Top Five Percent globally): 100 Event Pass Tokens, four Esports 2024 Capsules, Orianna “I’m So Sorry, WHAT?” Emote, and Briar “I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU” Emote.
On top of everything listed, the top 5,000 scores globally by the end of the LoL Worlds 2024 Pick’Ems will receive the Worlds 2024 Viego Skin, as well as Viego himself. So if you enjoy free goodies in League of Legends, be sure to tune into Worlds 2024 and make your predictions. Who knows, you might find yourself standing at the top.