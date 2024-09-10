League of Legends Worlds 2024: Full Schedule
League of Legends has been a mainstay in the esports world for over a decade. Each year, League of Legends players excitedly await the game's World Championship, where the best of the best players fight for victory and worldwide recognition. The League of Legends World Championship 2024 (Worlds 2024) is nearly here, so let's examine the tournament's format, locations, qualified teams and schedule!
What is League of Legends Worlds 2024?
The League of Legends World Championship, commonly known as 'Worlds', is the most prestigious League of Legends esports tournament. It features the twenty strongest League of Legends teams from each region. Each team will compete in four stages. The World Championship tournament will conclude at a Grand Final event, where the winners will receive a trophy, a $450,000 prize and a lasting place in esports history.
League of Legends Worlds 2024 Location
The League of Legends World Championship 2024 (Worlds) will occur in Europe. The Play-In Stage and Swiss Stage will be set in the Riot Games arena in Berlin, Germany. Next, the Knockout Stage will begin in the Adidas arena in Paris, France. The tournament's Grand Final will ensue in the O2 arena in London, United Kingdom.
League of Legends Worlds 2024 Teams
These teams will compete in League of Legends Worlds 2024:
- Gen.G Esports
- Hanwha Life Esports
- Bilibili Gaming
- Top Esports
- LNG Esports
- Weibo Gaming
- G2 Esports
- Fnatic
- Team Liquid
- FlyQuest
- paiN Gaming
- PSG Talon
- 100 Thieves
- Rainbow7
- Vikings Esports
- GAM Esports
- MAD Lions KOI
- Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS
- 2 Play-Ins slots TBD on September 12 & September 14, 2024
League of Legends Worlds 2024 Format
The League of Legends World Championship progresses through several stages. First, teams qualify for the tournament through professional leagues. Teams can qualify for Worlds through LPL, LCK, LEC, LCS, PCS, VCS, CBLOL and LLA events. After qualification, the Play-Ins Stage pits eight teams against each other in a double-elimination best-of-three format. The top four Play-Ins teams will advance to the Swiss Stage, while the remaining teams are eliminated. Next, sixteen teams will compete in the Swiss Stage in a Swiss system tournament. Teams with three wins will advance, while teams with less than three wins will face elimination.
Related Article: You Can't Play the New League of Legends Card Game
After Swiss Stage, the surviving eight teams will reach the single-elimination Knockout Stage. All Knockout Stage matches are best-of-three. The remaining two teams will face each other in the high-stakes Final on November 2, 2024.
League of Legends Worlds 2024 Full Schedule
League of Legends Worlds 2024 will begin on September 25, 2024 and will conclude on November 2, 2024. Each of its matches begins at 5:00 A.M. PT (2:00 P.M. / 14:00 CEST; 8:00 A.M. EST) unless otherwise noted.
Play- Ins (September 25-September 29)
- Wednesday, September 25
- Thursday, September 26
- Friday, September 27
- Saturday, September 28
- Sunday, September 29
Swiss Stage (October 3-October 13)
- Thursday, October 3
- Friday, October 4
- Saturday, October 5
- Sunday, October 6
- Monday, October 7
- Thursday, October 10
- Friday, October 11
- Saturday, October 12
- Sunday, October 13
Knockout Stage (October 17-October 27)
- Thursday, October 17
- Friday, October 18
- Saturday, October 19
- Sunday, October 20
- Saturday, October 26
- Sunday, October 27
Final (November 2)
- Saturday, November 2
- Opening Ceremony: 7 a.m. (07:00) PT / 2 p.m. (14:00) GMT