LoL Worlds 2024 Semifinal Preview — It's All About Midlane
The League of Legends World Championship in 2024 is nearly coming to an end as four teams remain in their quest to become
The League of Legends 2024 Worlds Semifinals set the stage for the impending Korea vs. China Grand Final at the 02 Arena in London, United Kingdom.
It’s been an eventful October for League of Legends as 20 of the world’s best LoL teams flew to Europe to try and hoist the Summoner’s Cup, becoming the next World Champion. After three weeks of exciting gameplay, only four teams remain in the battle for everlasting Glory. However, the Worlds 2024 Semifinals is set to be one of the game’s most interesting yet.
The 2024 Worlds Semifinals feature some of League of Legends’s most storied rivalries as the round-of-four is set to be one of the game’s most memorable sets of semifinal matches. From former World Champions to crownless legends of the game, the Worlds 2024 semifinals have the opportunity to rewrite the narrative for many players in their quest to the Grand Finals.
Here is your preview of the LoL Worlds 2024 semifinals between T1, Gen.G, Weibo Gaming, and Bilibili Gaming.
T1 vs Gen.G: The Battle of Generational Talent
Gen.G was one game away from yet another quarterfinal finish on the World Championship stage after nearly losing to North America’s FlyQuest. Instead, they find themselves in a position to rewrite history as they set their sights on finally grabbing a World Championship title. Gen.G have proven they have what it takes to be a champion. They already have four LCK titles and are the reigning MSI champions.
However, Gen.G has never made it to a Worlds Grand Final and will need to take down the reigning World Champions, T1. On paper, Gen.G is the favorite to win this series, as they have been T1’s kryptonite for the past three years. However, T1’s strong track record on the World Championship stage can never be underestimated as they eye their seventh World Championship Grand Final.
Key Matchup: Chovy vs Faker
The key matchup to follow in this semifinal matchup is the one between T1’s Faker and Gen.G’s Chovy. Faker, often referred to as the greatest League of Legends player, is looking to push past Gen.G and fight for an unprecedented fifth World Championship title. Chovy has been seen as a League of Legends prodigy who is looking to finally win his first World Championship title.
Bilibili Gaming vs Weibo Gaming: The Quest for Worlds Glory
It’s a rematch of the Worlds 2023 semifinal and the LPL 2024 Summers finals, as the LPL fourth seed, Weibo Gaming, aims to best the LPL first seed, Bilibili Gaming, for a second shot at the World Championship title.
This time around, Bilibili Gaming is the number one seed coming from the LPL, and Weibo Gaming is back as the fourth seed in this David vs. Goliath duel. While Bilibili Gaming bested Weibo Gaming in the LPL 2024 Summer Finals, it was Weibo Gaming who eliminated them on the World Championship stage in 2023.
Key Matchup: Knight vs Xiaohu
The marquee matchup to pay attention to is the one between Bilibili Gaming midlaner Knight and Weibo Gaming midlaner Xiaohu.
Both midlaners are some of China’s most prolific players, each with five LPL titles. Combined, they hold four Midseason Invitational trophies and went into Worlds as the favorites year after year.
Yet, despite their accomplishments and storied careers, neither has been able to claim the most coveted title in League of Legends, the Summoner’s Cup. For one, the dream to finally lift the trophy will be decided in the Worlds 2024 Grand Final. The other’s dream will come to an abrupt end as the months leading up to 2025 will be spent thinking about all the what-ifs once more.
Worlds 2024 semifinals will take place from October 26-27. The first semifinal match between Weibo Gaming and Bilibili Gaming will take place on October 26 at 5am PT, while the second semifinal matchup will take place on October 27 at 5am PT as Gen.G and T1 battle for a spot in the Grand Final. Those looking for a more comprehensive schedule guide to Worlds 2024 should check out our tournament guide on all the dates you need to pay attention to.