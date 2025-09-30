The Worlds 2025 Patch Preview: LoL 25.20 Big Jungle and Mid Changes
It's the most wonderful time of the League of Legends year: Worlds 2025 is on the horizon, kicking off on October 14 2025. This event will establish one team in history as the Season's strongest, and fans will witness top-tier play from the game's strongest players.
Before Worlds can get started, one more patch is arriving: League of Legends 25.20 will target pro picks specifically, modify mid-laners and continue the year's mission of shaking up the jungle meta. Let's recap everything we know about the update, including how it will affect Ranked players and when it will arrive.
- How Will League of Legends Patch 25.20 Affect the Esports Meta?
- League of Legends Patch 25.20 Biggest Winners and Losers
- League of Legends Patch 25.20 Release Date and Time
- League of Legends Patch 25.20: Champion Buffs
- League of Legends Patch 25.20: Champion Nerfs
- League of Legends Patch 25.20: Champion Adjustments
- League of Legends Patch 25.20: Item and System Changes
How Will League of Legends Patch 25.20 Affect the Esports Meta?
On September 30 2025, Matt "RiotPhroxzon" Leung-Harrision (Riot Games' Lead Gameplay Designer for League of Legends) gave followers a quick preview of the game's next patch.
League of Legends Patch 25.50 is the title's final adjustment before Worlds 2025, the year's most important tournament. Thus, this update will be heavily pro-focused, with a particular emphasis on the Champions most present in the current meta. Jungle players will feel its effects most strongly, with Pantheon, Briar, Volibear, Warwick and Wukong all seeing shifts in their kits. Mid-laners like Anivia, Fizz and Katarina are also present. Meanwhile, Champions on the cusp of pro play, like Azir, Graves and Camille, are undergoing adjustments to prioritize greater build diversity and ensuring their in-game performances more accurately reflect pro skills.
League of Legends Patch 25.20 Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've briefly covered how this patch will affect the overall League of Legends meta, here's a quick summary of which Champions are its biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs):
Winners:
- Anivia
- Fizz
- Katarina
- Malphite
- Pantheon (Jungle)
- Veigar
Losers:
- Briar
- Orianna
- Volibear
- Warwick
- Wukong (Jungle)
League of Legends Patch 25.20 Release Date and Time
League of Legends Patch 25.20 will release on Wednesday, October 8 2025. Patch release times may vary due to unforeseen circumstances, but they generally occur during the game's less populated hours (in the early morning Pacific Time).
League of Legends Patch 25.20: Champion Buffs
Anivia
Anivia is chilling out in the mid lane, with even more big-bird buffs hatching in Patch 25.20. It is still unclear how her kit will change.
Fizz
Fizz is already a mid-lane menace, and Patch 25.20 is handing him even more buffs to work with. RiotPhroxzon's preview does not specify yet exactly how Fizz' kit will change.
Katarina
RiotPhroxzon notes that Katarina's changes center around her Mastery, calling her "an interesting case study, who has a pretty steep mastery curve, while also having one of the highest expert shares (and therefore lower novice shares) in the game." The team aims to 'balance her public win rates' so she performs better in low-skill lobbies.
Malphite
According to RiotPhroxzon, Malphite's win rate only increases by 2-3% when players complete his Mastery. The team will probably buff up his high-elo potential.
Pantheon
Pantheon will become stronger in Jungle after previous nerfs decimated his power and potential. RiotPhroxzon clarifies, "it wasn't our intention to remove him completely from the meta, so we're looking to claw some of that back." Indeed, this update is fine-tuning many of Patch 25.16's previous effects.
Veigar
Veigar is yet another mid-laner enjoying buffs in this Patch, though the patch preview does not specify what the changes entail.
League of Legends Patch 25.20: Champion Nerfs
Briar
Briar is currently dominating the jungle, so Riot Games is targeting her as a high-performer with several nerfs in this Patch. It's still unclear how her kit will change.
Orianna
Orianna nerfs will likely lessen her influence in the current mid-lane meta.
Volibear
Volibear has emerged as one of the strongest junglers in the previous patch, with a sizable 5% pick rate according to the stat-tracking site u.gg. To bring him down a peg and cycle other Champions in, Riot Games is hitting him with a significant nerf. RiotPhroxzon calls Volibear, Orianna and Warwick "strong statchecks in regular play where spacing gameplay is harder to access."
Warwick
A full-build Warwick is terrifying in the current meta. Besides covering distance extremely fast, he can easily lock down enemies and pummel them with damage. Like Orianna and Volibear, he will receive significant unknown nerfs making him easier to counter.
Wukong (Jungle)
RiotPhroxzon notes that the team "expect Wukong to rise" as his opponents in jungle drop down in power. Because of this, he's grabbing some pre-emptive nerfs "to be closer to the rest of the frontrunners in Jungle as a result."
League of Legends Patch 25.20: Champion Adjustments
Azir
"Azir is still looking too strong in Pro," RiotPhroxzon says, "but net nerfing him from his current state for regular play feels pretty bad." Instead, the team is opting for "a power neutral change that shifts some power away from some of the Pro attributes to other parts of his kit to give him some more clear strengths and weaknesses that hopefully gives some power back to regular players in the process."
Camille
Camille changes will include "a power neutral bump that helps some of the Pro attributes in an effort to increase viable options amongst scaling "1v9" AD fighters." This patch will improve her high-rank performance, ideally taking her strength up just a tad so she can stand up to enemies.
Graves
In nearly every game, Graves goes for a full-lethality build (how original) to deal intense damage to opponents. RiotPhroxzon's planned changes will "correct his builds and open up some different types of more durable builds (within reason)."
League of Legends Patch 25.20: Item and System Changes
The League of Legends Patch 25.20 preview does not currently include any Items and Systems changes. However, it's entirely possible this could change before the update goes live, as this is simply a glimpse into the final product.