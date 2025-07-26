League of Legends Worlds 2025: Schedule, Venue
Each year, League of Legends players look forward to one ultimate tournament where regions collide and rivalry rifts deepen. The League of Legends World Championship, affectionately known as Worlds, is a key fixture in gaming culture. Riot Games has just announced the event's location and key details. Worlds 2025 will reportedly occur in China, bringing top-tier competition to one of the game's most active and driven regions. Let's recap everything esports enthusiasts need to know.
When is League of Legends Worlds 2025?
Riot Games has revealed Worlds 2025's full timeline. The event will occur from Sunday, October 14 to Thursday, November 9. The event will occur in several stages, which are separate from each other:
- October 15 - 25: Swiss Stage
- October 28 - November 2: Knockout Stage
- November 9: Worlds 2025 Grand Finals
League of Legends Worlds 2025 Format
Worlds 2025 will begin with 17 participating teams. Before entering the tournament, these organizations must qualify through regional competitions:
- MSI Champion: 1 slot
- LCK: 3 slots
- LPL: 4 slots
- LTA North: 1 slot
- LTA South: 1 slot
- LTA Champions: 1 slot
- LEC: 3 slots
- LCP: 3 slots
After finalizing the team slots, Worlds will kick off its Play-In Stage. This segment is a one-day-long best-of-five "between the fourth seeded team of the two best performing regions from MSI."
Next, the Swiss Stage will occur. Here, only 16 teams will remain and fight to stay above a points standing threshold. Every win improves their chances of progression, while too many losses can spell disaster. This portion will slash the participating orgs' numbers.
The Swiss Stage leads to the more structured Knockout Stage, which includes only 8 teams. The Knockout Stage includes single-elimination, best-of-five matches with a far less forgiving format. Riot is also shaking things up this year, since the semifinals directly follow the quarterfinals with no break.
Worlds 2025 will conclude with the highly-anticipated Grand Finals, which will crown the year's League of Legends Champion. South Korean team T1, home to the famed Faker, currently defends the title.
So, to summarize:
- Qualifications: Based on regional circuits (LCK, LPL, LTA, LEC and LCP
- Play-In Stage: 17 teams, best-of-5
- Swiss Stage: 16 teams, points threshold
- Knockout Stage: 8 teams, single-elimination, best-of-five
- Grand Finals: 2 teams, crowns the winner
Where is League of Legends Worlds 2025?
Riot Games is hosting Worlds 2025 in China. The studio states: "Fans around the world can look forward to five weeks of world-class competition, unforgettable moments, and the crowning of the next World Champion."
The decision likely reflects China's ongoing influence in the League of Legends pro sphere. Since the title's inception, Chinese players and teams have made their mark on its history. Bilibili Gaming and Weibo Gaming both consistently emerge as top competitors, scoring 2nd and 3rd placements in the two previous Worlds. The two only succumbed to T1, which has remained a major rival.
Worlds 2025 will shift venues across the country during each stage of competition. It will kick off in Beijing for the Play-Ins, specifically, at the Beijing Smart Esports Center. According to a release on Beijing's government website, the center is a "new type of science, technology, and culture integrated park with esports events as the core." It features '68,000 square meters of space' and the JDG Intel Esports Center, which hosts up to 2,000 visitors.
Next, Worlds will move to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai for the Knockout Stage. The arena is certified as an A-level esports venue, and "stands not only as a premier stage for competitive gaming in China, but also as a renowned cultural and entertainment landmark in Asia."
The tournament will conclude with a high-stakes Playoffs stage in Chengdu. The city's Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium will be home to the Grand Finals. Riot Games states: "One of Western China’s most modern and architecturally striking stadiums, it offers a fitting backdrop for the final showdown of the season. The stage is set for an unforgettable conclusion to Worlds 2025."
How to Get Tickets for Worlds 2025
Riot Games has not yet released ticketing information for Worlds 2025. Tickets will become available "at a later date."
How to Watch Worlds 2025
League of Legends fans can follow Worlds 2025 on Riot Games' official esports website: lolesports.com .
Riot Games encourages fans to tune in: "Whether you’re joining us in person or watching from around the world, this year’s World Championship promises to deliver the passion and unforgettable plays that have defined 15 years of LoL Esports."