Worlds 2025 Song Revealed, When's the Music Video?
It's the most Worlds-erful time of the year — League of Legends' largest tournament is about to kick off, and gamers worldwide are gearing up for the 15th anniversary of League of Legends esports. Riot Games has just released some fresh information about the celebration: a new Worlds 2025 anthem is on the horizon, the Summoner's Cup trophy will see a redesign and players can enjoy Chromas celebrating China's greatest teams. Here's everything to know before the games begin.
Worlds 2025 Anthem by G.E.M.
Every year, Riot Games introduces a new Worlds anthem. This original song has a special connection to the competition, often representing artists from its chosen region or featuring lyrics connected to its ongoing storylines.
Chinese singer Gloria "G.E.M." Sze-wing will create the Worlds 2025 anthem, which will also release with an original music video soon in October. A Riot Games press release states, "Her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence will embody the passion of LoL Esports."
G.E.M. herself is a fan of the League of Legends esports circuit, and states:
"Having followed LoL esports for some time, I've been deeply moved by the fighting spirit on stage. The courage to sacrifice for the team and the strength to hold on to one's beliefs resonate not only with me as an artist, but also as someone who has risen against the odds and poured everything into pursuing a dream."
Worlds 2025 Opening Ceremony
G.E.M. will take the main stage in Worlds 2025's opening ceremony alongside Anyma, a headlining techno artist. Chrissy Costanza and TEYA will also appear at the event, which will "combine music, storytelling and cutting-edge production to mark the sport's most significant milestone yet."
The Worlds 2025 opening ceremony will occur on October 14 2025 at the tournament's start. It kicks off at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Indoor Gymnasium in Chengdu, which will also host the Grand Finals game later.
Anyma has "been an avid gamer all my life, so headlining Worlds 2025 is a real honor. Riot Games' consistent storytelling on such a large scale feels truly limitless."
Meanwhile, long-time League fans may remember Chrissy Costanza as one of the collaborators behind the iconic "Legends Never Die." In addition, TEYA appeared at Eurovision 2023.
The New Summoner's Cup
Another annual Worlds tradition will return as the Summoner's Cup trophy receives a full makeover. This year, the cup is shining silver with blue stone and gold metal accents. It's sleeker than previous versions and weighs half as much as its predecessors. Mercedes-Benz will deliver the trophy to the Worlds Finals stage, and all 14 previous Worlds winners are engraved on it.
New Elite Chromas for Worlds 2025
Riot Games is bringing Worlds festivities in-game with several new Chroma releases celebrating the event. The Chroma drops carry this year's regional theme, honoring Invictus Gaming (IG) who made LoL esports history by becoming the first LPL team to win worlds in 2018. Another set will reference SSG (Samsung Galaxy, which later transitioned into Gen.G) and its 2017 season. Riot Games notes that the Chromas will become available "on PBE in the coming days."
