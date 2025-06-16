Who is Yunara? New League of Legends Champion Role, All Abilites and Lore
League of Legends' Spirit Blossom festival has reimagined the Rift with flowery designs and themed events. New Champion Yunara is also feeling refreshed and will soon awaken from a centuries-long slumber to lock in and transcend the meta. Let's explore everything we know about Yunara, her abilities, her lore and how she will impact the game.
Who is Yunara? New League of Legends
Yunara hails from the mystical island region of Ionia. She is a member of the Kinkou Order, a group of Champions (including Akali, Kennen and Shen) who protect the relationship between Runeterra and the spirit realm.
Yunara has extremely powerful magic capabilities. She was the Order's 'Fist of Shadow' during the Darkin War, and reportedly "sacrificed herself to contain the Darkin Glaive within the Spirit Realm." She remained sealed in a shrine until the Wyldbloom, related to the Spirit Blossom festival, awakened her centuries later.
Yunara's motto is: “When the Eye is blinded and the Heart falters, the Fist must strike all the harder.” She has now earned the title of 'Unbroken Faith.'
When Will Yunara Arrive to League of Legends?
Yunara will reportedly join League of Legends in Patch 25.14. This update will release on Wednesday, July 16 2025.
What Role is Yunara?
Yunara is a Bot-lane ADC Champion. This means she is responsible for scaling throughout the game, farming correctly and playing closely with the Bot-lane Support. The League of Legends development team states, "Yunara is fully intended for the botlane and we do not wish to see her in any other roles. Much like any other champion, we expect on launch, people will try Yunara
all over the place, but she is expected to be a botlaner, and we will tune her to live there."
Yunara lies in the Marksman class. She utilizes traditional ranged abilities but is also a more "traditional" Champion who "is intended to serve the player that embraces the core skill tests of the role (spacing, orb walking, positioning, and high damage uptime), but with a slightly more modern take."
Related Article: NAVI Returns to League of Legends, Acquires Rogue LEC Slot
All Yunara Abilities
Passive: Vow of the First Lands
- "Yunara's Critical Strikes deal extra magic damage."
Q: Cultivation of Spirit
- "Yunara gains a stack of Unleash with every attack, plus an extra one when she hits a champion or lands a crit. At max stacks, Yunara can activate her Q to gain attack speed, bonus damage on hit, and will deal splash damage in a small area with each attack. This ability is automatically activated while Yunara is Transcended."
W: Arc of Judgement / Arc of Ruin
- "Yunara sends a swirling prayer bead out, which damages and slows enemies as it travels. At its endpoint, it lingers and expands for a moment, continuing to damage enemies who don’t get out of the way. While Transcended instead of a swirling prayer bead, she fires a beam of spirit magic that slows and deals damage in a line."
E: Kanmei's Steps / Untouchable Shadows
- "Yunara gains a quick burst of move speed to chase down enemies, reposition, or dodge skillshots. While Transcended, she instead dashes."
R (Ultimate): Transcend One's Self
- "Yunara taps into her full power, entering a transcendent state for several seconds that enhances all of her basic abilities for the duration."
How Will Yunara Affect the League of Legends Esports Meta?
Max Perlman, Yunara's lead gameplay designer, offers several statements about the Champion. He comments that her kit "is all about the ebb and flow of power. Her Q has her build-up energy, which she can then tap into for brief moments of being particularly powerful. She also has the ability to short-circuit the downtime of her gameplay using her ult- this takes the empowerment of her Q spell and gives it not only a longer window of being empowered, but the rest of her kit also becomes more powerful."
Yunara relies on opportunistic moments to engage, and must carefully decide her duels. Combining her abilities correctly is especially important, and her W and E allow her to "flip the switch" between passive farming and aggressive combat extremely quickly. Perlman also states that her Q ability is particularly dangerous for teamfights, so opponents must monitor her cooldowns and maintain mobility to escape its radius.
Her main combo will likely be W > E > Q > R:
"In lane, [Yunara] looks to play safe until her Q is about to be/is ready and then she looks to start aggressing. She should be able to use her E’s movement speed after hitting enemies with her W for a heavy slow to meaningfully close the gap on her enemies so she can unleash all of her damage."