World Champs T1 Lose First Team Member
Two-time League of Legends World Champion Choi “Zeus” Woo-jae and T1 have officially parted ways as the ZOFGK core comes to an end.
Following the organization’s fifth League of Legends World Championship and second consecutive with the ZOFGK core, many fans were anticipating the T1 core to stay together. Throughout the offseason, T1 continued to reveal each member of the ZOFGK core was re-signing with the organization for the 2025 season.
However, it appears that the three-year dynasty of ZOFGK is finally coming to an end after the organization revealed on T1 socials that the world-renowned top laner would be leaving the organization.
“Today we part ways with Zeus,” T1 said. “We truly thank him for all he has accomplished and wish him all the best.”
It is currently undetermined which team Zeus will join next. However, his next team will likely be a top contender for LoL Worlds 2025, as he was seen as one of T1’s strongest members.
Who Will Replace Zeus in T1?
Former Gen.G and Hanwha Life toplaner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon will replace Zeus on T1.
Shortly after announcing Zeus’ departure from T1, the organization revealed they had already found his replacement.
“Doran joined the T1 LCK team,” T1 said. “Please support him as the new top laner for T1 and help him shine even brighter at T1!”
Who is T1 Doran?
Doran is a well-established LCK toplaner, having played for top-level teams including Griffin, DRX, KT, Gen.G, and most recently, Hanwha Life Esports. Now, he is set to go forward on a new path with T1 on a one-year contract.
He has gone to the LoL World Championships four times and is also a four-time LCK champion. While he has not won LoL Worlds just yet, Doran is one of best toplaners in the LCK and has beaten T1 in the LCK Grand Finals three times.
It will be interesting to see if he can live up to the level of play Zeus displayed throughout his T1 tenure. For now, fans can mourn the end of the ZOFGK dynasty and hopefully celebrate the future that is DOFGK.
