World Champs T1 Lose First Team Member

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮, '𝐙𝐞𝐮𝐬'



LCK 팀의 ‘Zeus’ 최우제 선수와의 계약이 종료되었습니다.

지난 여정을 함께해준 ‘Zeus’ 선수에게 감사의 마음을 전하며, 앞으로의 여정도 응원하겠습니다.



Today, we part ways with 'Zeus'.

We truly thank him for all that he has accomplished at T1 and wish… pic.twitter.com/RrE0JmvrMm