Liquid Wins WoW Race to World First - Cements NA Dominance in The War Within
- Team Liquid maintains their Race to World First Dominance as they take down Mythic Gallywix in just one day
- Liquid's victory gives North America its first ever RWF expansion victory
- Was the underwhelming final boss fight a sign of future raid tier changes?
After 12 days of tireless raiding, Team Liquid have defeated King Gallywix, defending their Race to World First crown and becoming back to back champions in World of Warcraft: The War Within Season 2. With an earlier finish than projected, Liquid utterly dominated the final two bosses of this tier and won this race going away. The Gallywix kill came less than 24 hours after their kill of Mug'Zee, marking one of the fastest final boss turnarounds in RWF history.
Here is a look at how it sounded on their official stream:
A Historic Performance
Liquid's consistency, prep work, and gear management was on a tier of its own this race and is the reason for their record-setting pace in the final wing of the raid tier. Their Gallywix kill took only 100 pulls which is a historically low number as we look back on final boss pull numbers.
The only boss in recent history with comparable numbers was Scalecommander Sarkareth which tallied 114 combined pulls at the time of completion. At the time of Liquid's 100th pull, both Liquid and Echo had combined for 113 pulls making Gallywix the fastest final boss completion since Xavius from the Emerald Nightmare.
Not only does this victory cement Team Liquid as a RWF frontrunner for future races, but this is the first time a team from North America has won multiple tiers of an expansion over EU teams. Is this the precursor to a major shift in the landscape of World of Warcraft Esports?
Road to Gallywix
Liquid had fallen behind in the race after Echo was the first to take down Sprocketmonger Lockenstock on Tuesday, giving them a clear advantage as we went into the first weekly reset of the tier. However, Liquid turned that setback directly into motivation and was able to string together three-consecutive world first kills on the final 3 bosses of the tier.
Just over 8 hours after they had taken down Sprocket, Liquid took down the One-Armed Bandit in just 56 pulls, a world first and a surprisingly quick kill considering both Stix and Sprocketmonger took 116 and 118 pulls respectively.
Due to the time it took both teams to take down Stix and Sprocket, many believed the teams didn't have the DPS capabilities to finish the final wing of the tier during the current reset, meaning the race could span well into next week as each boss was predicted to have an increasing number of pulls. When Liquid was able to down One-Armed Bandit so quickly, it completely shifted the tone of the race and made the weekend-finish a possibility.
After two full days of Mug'Zee progression, Liquid was able to take the Heads of Security down late Friday night in 149 pulls, the most of any boss they faced this entire tier. The 149-pull kill was another incredibly efficient progression as many top players believed Mug'Zee would take 250-300 encounters easily.
This further confirmed that Liquid was capable of killing Gallywix before the weekly reset. With another 18 hours before Echo would take Mug'Zee down, Liquid was able to get in some runs on Gallywix off-stream on Friday night before tackling the boss all day Saturday.
Liquid's world first kill on Mug'Zee can be seen here:
Gallywix Fight
Having completely thrown out any pre-conceived notions of how long Gallywix would take out the window, the entire raiding world had their eyes on Liquid as they started early Saturday morning, knowing they could win at any moment. It took 55 pulls to get the boss below 50% health and Liquid was struggling to maintain consistent progression. As you can see from their progression chart below, they were infrequently getting Gallywix below 50% health due to their early-stage wipes.
However, Liquid quickly learned the soaking + spreading mechanics that were causing them to wipe on their deep runs. While the phase was challenging to pass, it seemed underwhelming for the final phase of a boss encounter. The first phase of the fight was the most challenging for them, and the entire time it seemed that if they were able to get the boss down below 50% with all of their team alive, they had a true shot to finish the fight.
At the 100-pull mark, Liquid was able to break through and defeat Chrome King Gallywix, winning the Race to World First. Having only gotten Gallywix to 14.28% heading into the 100th pull, this quick kill came out of nowhere. Here is how it sounded from the Liquid Management Team viewing area:
An Underwhelming End
Finishing on day 12 is well in line with the timeline from previous tiers. Many have already taken to Twitter to discuss how anti-climactic the Gallywix fight was, and how it stripped us from an exciting RWF finish. With how tough bosses 4 and 5 were for every team, nobody thought that the final two bosses would go down within 24 hours of each other.
NO WAY THAT'S THE END OF THE TIER WHAT LMAO- @Theunwow on X.com
With past races providing incredibly long and complex final boss fights, Gallywix missed the mark. Not only was the boss taken down in such a quick manner, but the fight lacked the mechanics and gravitas of final fights we have seen from bosses in the past like The Jailer from Shadowlands or Argus from Legion.
As you can see in Liquid's progression chart, each pull was extremely inconsistent. 3 of their final 6 pulls were over 60%, which really shows how straightforward this fight became. Once Liquid got each mechanic down in sequence, it was just a matter of execution once they knew they had the DPS to clear the boss.
Stix was the last boss lmao- Liquid Raid Leader @Maximum on X.com
Nobody in the community will ever be happy with the difficulty of a tier. However, this fight could become a catalyst for change within future tiers as Blizzard saw the wildly unpredictable series of events in the past 48 hours of the race. Tier 3 may be a huge step up in difficulty and complexity across the board or Blizzard may stay the course and continue developing fights like Gallywix.
If you want to celebrate this Race to World First Victory, championship merchandise is already up for sale on Liquid's website. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated heading into Tier 3 of The War Within as Echo looks to avenge this defeat and restore EU dominance in WoW's Race to World First.