New Expansion — Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea Release Date

Here is all we know about Disney Lorcana's announced Set 6.

Olivia Richman

Disney Lorcana has revealed its newest set, including new characters and themes.

Ravensburger's Disney TCG has continued to transform with every new set, switching up the meta and adding new mechanics. Here's what we know about the sixth set and how it will impact the game for competitive players and collectors alike.

What Is the Name of the New Set?

Disney Lorcana's sixth set is called Azurite Sea. This seems to also be the overall theme of the set, with the official site referencing boats, pirates, and traversing the seas.

Lorcana added Locations in Set 3, creating new gameplay styles and strategies. It's possible that the TCG will also implement a sea-traveling aspect. The Azurite Sea seems to have also inspired the art and playstyle of the new cards.

What Characters are in Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea?

Ravensburger has announced that Big Hero 6 and Rescue Rangers will be the main focus of Azurite Sea, since this is the first time these movies have been featured in the TCG. But a lot of the art and products also center around Stitch and Treasure Planet, two ocean-focused IPs as well.

Here are some of the leaked cards:

Jim Hawkins
Stitch Alien Buccaneer
Hiro Hamada Robotics
Baymax Armored Companion
Rescue Rangers Away
Gadget Hackwrench

Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea Products

Here are the confirmed products coming out for this set:

  • Stitch Collector's Gift Set
  • Illumineer's Trove
  • Starter Deck (Emerald / Sapphire): Featuring Go Go Tomago and Gadget Hackwrench
  • Starter Deck (Amber / Ruby): Featuring Jim Hawkins and Tigger
  • Booster Packs'
  • Sleeves and Deckbox: Scar - Vengeful Lion and Winnie the Pooh - Hunny Wizard
  • Playmat: Donald Duck - Buccaneer and Elsa - The Fifth Spirit

Disney Lorcana Set 6 Release Date

Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea will be coming to local shops and hobby stores on November 15, 2024. Check with your local shops to see if it will be in stock! Mass retailers and online stores will get Set 6 on November 25, 2024.

