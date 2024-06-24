Disney Lorcana Celebrates Lion King Anniversary with Art Tease
Disney Lorcana players are wondering if a new Lion King card is coming after a promising tweet.
After the shut down of Pixelborn, the competitive Disney Lorcana community has felt a bit unmotivated. It was a big blow to the tournament scene without any new ways to compete together online. But that hasn't stopped fans from being excited about new card rumors and how the meta may change.
Now, the official Disney Lorcana account on X has hinted at a possible new card for a special ocassion.
Are We Getting a New Lion King Card in Disney Lorcana?
Disney Lorcana's X account shared a tweet earlier today that celebrated The Lion King's debut on the big screen 30 years ago. It's now been three decades of Disney fans loving The Lion King and one of the ways we have continued to celebrate the groundbreaking animated film is within Disney Lorcana.
Now, fans are wondering if we are getting a new Lion King card to commemorate the 30 year anniversary.
The art that was shared along with the announcement is what has fans speculating. It looks like a brand new and special design that hasn't been seen before, meaning someone took the time to create this art for the announcement — and maybe more.
Are we getting a Mufasa card? Maybe a playmat? So far, Ravensburger hasn't said anything about a special card or any other product for The Lion King.
Right now, Disney Lorcana fans, collectors, and competitors have to wait and see if something will come from this announcement. Is it a teaser? Or simply a comment about The Lion King's anniversary? Only time will tell but it has at least given Disney Lorcana players something to feel re-energized about.