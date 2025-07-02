Ludwig Responds to Backlash from Mang0 Ban
More than a week after the incident, streamer Ludwig Aghren has once again made a statement on the inappropriate actions made by his friend and esports legend/Super Smash Bros. Melee pro Joseph "Mang0" Marquez during his Beerio Kart event. However, it was mostly just to shut down the topic being dragged out further and address some of the drama caused by the situation.
During the stream, Ludwig immediately warns his viewers that there will be more “drama heads” lurking and throwing comments around because various channels and high-profile drama-centric creators have been making videos about the Mang0 incident. That incident being when the Melee player made inappropriate actions and openly harassed other streamers on multiple broadcasts during one of Ludwig’s events on June 21.
Since then, Ludwig issued his own statement, announcing Mang0 would no longer be invited to Mogul Moves events because of his actions. After Ludwig’s response and several statements from Mang0, Supernova, a major Super Smash Bros. event, banned Mang0 from attending and competing, Cloud9 ended an 11-year partnership with the player, and Twitch banned his channel for an indefinite period of time.
While all that was happening, numerous drama channels and posters have been making videos about the situation, with several going as far as to call Ludwig out for being an “enabler” or not taking enough precautions on a stream where he knew alcohol would be heavily involved.
On his July 1 stream, Ludwig noted that he had spoken to Mang0 again since their last conversation following the incident. During that talk, Ludwig confirmed that he had some thoughts and opinions about the situation that he was contemplating sharing, but Mang0 directly asked him not to speak on it.
According to Ludwig, Mang0 just wants to "take these hits on the chin"' and let the drama continue to die out. The Melee player is “spending time with his kid” and stopped drinking, like he said he would in one of his statements. For Ludwig, he already said what he needed to say about the situation and took the accountability he needed to for what happened both publicly and personally.
“I think my responsibility is to just keep trudging through because the world keeps spinning and it doesn’t stop,” Ludwig said. “And deal with Mang0 in a personal way that doesn’t need to be public, especially if that’s his desire. Especially if that is what he asks.”
On top of that, Ludwig isn’t sure why Twitch decided to ban Mang0’s channel rather than his own after the event, since he was the one hosting things, saying he thinks it would be fine if Twitch did ban his channel, but he “isn’t going to personally ban himself.”