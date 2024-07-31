Is Madden 25 on Game Pass?
EA Sports Madden 25 will hit store shelves on August 16. But many Xbox owners are wondering if they'll need to purchase the game, or if they can get the latest football sim on Game Pass. The answer may be disappointing to some, and exciting to others who aren't sure if they want to by next year's model.
Yes. Sort of. PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owners will be able to download a 10-hour free trial of Madden NFL 25. This does mean that any NFL fans looking to fully experience Ultimate Team or complete a full Franchise Mode run will still need to purchase the game as normal.
However, if you are patient, the game will likely come to Game Pass later in the year. Madden 24 did not launch on the service, but joined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on February 8, 2024.