Madden 25 Top 10 Tight Ends
It's officially August and we're officially really close to football finally being back. That means more Madden 25 ratings have been revealed. Today we get to see the ratings for all the corners and tight ends. In this list, we're only interested in the tight ends. Apparently, EA does not view tight ends in very high regards as only 5 crack the 90s and 2 reach 95+.
The Top 10 Tight Ends in Madden 25:
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, 99 overall
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, 97 overall
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, 94 overall
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings, 91 overall
5. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns, 90 overall
6. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars, 88 overall
7. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions, 86 overall
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles, 85 overall
9. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans, 84 overall
10. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears, 83 overall
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 99 Overall
Searching "Travis Kelce" yielded 0 pictures of him playing football and about 500 of him with Taylor Swift. It took searching "Travis Kelce football" to get an actually usable photo for this list. That's funny. He is the best tight end, though, and deserves his spot in the 99 club.
2. George Kittle, 49ers, 97 Overall
George Kittle is one of the funniest and most wholesome players in the league. He's also one of its top tight ends. With over 1,000 yards receiving last year, he had a good year. Admittedly, he was kind of quiet in the postseason but with a run heavy team like the 49ers, that's somewhat to be expected.
3. Mark Andrews, Ravens, 94 Overall
2023 was a shortened year for Mark Andrews due to injury. In just 10 games he put up over 600 yards and 6 TDs as one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. When healthy for the full season, he's definitely a top 3 TE in the league so his rating makes sense.
4. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings, 91 Overall
The 2023 Vikings were not good, but 2023 T.J. Hockenson definitely was. 95 receptions and 960 yards with 5 TDs is a pretty good year for a WR let alone a TE. He did unfortunately get put on the PUP list recently.
5. David Njoku, Browns, 90 Overall
The Browns had a solid year in the 2023 regular season before getting absolutely destroyed by the Texans in the Wild Card round. David Njoku was a key player in their regular season success. He had over 80 catches with nearly 900 yards and 6 TDs.
6. Evan Engram, Jaguars, 88 Overall
The 90+ club is where all the truly elite players are. Tight ends don't really have many elite players in Madden 25. After just 5 players, we're already into the 80s with number 6. Engram was a failed project on the New York Giants who has found a new lease on life with the Jaguars. He had over 100 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards in 2023.
7. Sam LaPorta, Lions, 86 Overall
The 2023 Detriot Lions were America's team. America's sweethearts, if you will. The little engine that could finally did and Sam LaPorta played an important role. LaPorta had over 80 catches, nearly 900 yards, and 10 TDs in his 2023 campaign.
8. Dallas Goedert, Eagles, 85 Overall
The 2023 Eagles were perhaps the funniest team to ever watch collapse. They were truly special. 2023 was a step backwards from his previous 2 seasons for Dallas Goedert, but he still had a solid year with over 500 yards receiving and a decent amount of receptions in 14 games.
9. Dalton Schultz, Texans, 84 Overall
The Houston Texans had a fun 2023 season that saw them take an incomprehensibly large step forward in just one year. After a fun Wild Card round win over the Browns, they got humbled by the Ravens. Dalton Schultz had a good year. He had over 600 yards receiving with a handful of TDs and a decent amount of receptions.
10. Cole Kmet, Bears, 83 Overall
The 2023 Bears were not good. Cole Kmet honestly has better stats than some of the guys above him. He had 73, for 719, and 6 TDs. Kmet could probably be rated a little higher and jump up a few spots if we're going off last year's stats.