Madden 26 Franchise Mode is Getting HUGE Coaching Changes
The energy is starting to change as Madden 26's franchise mode gets some much-needed changes that could make it the deepest and most realistic mode in the franchise's history.
On Wednesday, EA Sports released another massive deep dive, covering everything new and different in franchise mode. From the customization of coaches to gameday presentation, the level of in-depth mode will differ from past franchise modes. This truly has the potential to give gamers the Madden release they have been looking for from the community's favorite and most criticized mode.
Here is a comprehensive look at everything new in Madden 26's franchise mode.
Related Article: Every Major Change and Update Coming to Madden 26 — Gameplay, Franchise Mode
Full Customization with Coaches, Leveling Up, Game Planning
Gamers will start franchise mode by either using real-life coaches or creating one of their own. The customization runs deep, with players able to choose from over 200 new heads, 50 new shirts, 15 pants, and 40 shoes, resulting in 30,000 different combinations.
There are three archetypes players can pick for their head coach.
- Offensive Guru - offensive-minded abilities unlocked
- Defensive Genius - defensive-minded abilities unlocked
- Development Wizard - mix of off the field abilities and gameplay abilities unlocked
Every new coach will begin their career at level 1 and can go all the way up to 50. Coaches can level up by unlocking new abilities and ability slots through Coach XP that can be earned during games.
Brand new to Madden is Coach Abilities, which will help shape coaches with authentic skills, traits, and characteristics. There are two different types of abilities: Gameday Abilities and Season Abilities. Gameday abilities are earned during gamedays with 22 offensive and 24 defensive skills. As for Season Abilities, there are 28 that can be gained that are based on player progression, scouting, and the coaching staff.
The Weekly Strategy has been revamped in franchise mode, with Coach Abilities being the primary focus. Players will be able to set Coach Abilities, game-day and season abilities, and work through the new wear-and-tear system.
There are three different types of loadouts in the Weekly Strategy that gamers will need to know.
- Staff Loadout - managing staff and game plan with up to six slots
- Playsheet Loadout - expanded playbook to use during games with up to four slots
- Trainer Loadout - managing players with the new wear and tear system
Choosing the right coordinators for the team is more important than ever. If the customized coach is an offensive guru, defensive abilities can only be accessed through the defensive coordinator. The coordinators are meant to complement the head coaches and fill the gap in their missing skills.
Players will be able to manage their staff, as well as they can utilize the Coach Carousel to find their next coordinator and trainer. There is a section in Coach Central where players can stay on top of their progress and see their approval rating.
There will be storylines throughout the season involving the coach, where what the coach says or who the coach starts could determine the direction of the story. Rich Eisen will be narrating throughout the storyline.
Each coach will have their own DNA. This means, based on research the Madden team has done on each coach, they will make decisions and call the plays based on what they would actually do in real life—whether it's Dan Campbell going for it on fourth down or Nick Sirianni running a QB sneak on anything one yard or less.
Related Article: How to Pre-Order Madden 26 — MVP Bundle, Early Access, Nintendo Switch 2
Player Traits/Management
Madden 26 will feature 50 unique player traits that can be observed in Franchise Mode. These are designed to make the decision-making of players different from one another when the computer is controlling the players.
Here is a small sample of the player traits in the game:
- Look For Stars
- Risk Taker
- Snap Mischief
- Seeing Ghosts
- Quick Trigger
- Panic Button
- Double Back
- Eyes Up
- Hero Ball
- Quick Clock
- Paranoid
- Oblivious
- Anchored
- Throw It Up
- Big Hitter
- Punch It Out
- Run Over
- Strong Arm
- Whirlwind
- Elusive Instinct
- Fortifier
Coming over from the EA Sports College Football series is the wear-and-tear system. This will start gamers to consider whether to run the ball with a player 40 times too much and be too vulnerable to injury. Injuries no longer have a fixed date, but are now based on a range (for example, two to four weeks).
Trainers can play a critical role in determining how often players get injured and how quickly they can recover from an injury. This can all be done through Trainer Abilities, as gamers can utilize their trainers just like the coordinators.
Brand New Broadcast Packages/Updated Presentation
One of the biggest requests from fans over the years has been to have different broadcast packages tailored to various aspects. Last year marked a significant step forward, as they had three broadcast teams for the first time.
This year's game takes it another step forward with four different presentations. There will be one for the regular Sunday games and separate ones for Thursday night, Sunday night, and Monday night. Each night game will also have an assigned broadcast team calling them, as well as customized sounds and music for those games.
- Thursday Night - Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis
- Sunday Night - Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen
- Monday Night - Kate Scott and Brock Huard
Scott Hanson is joining Madden for the first time as he will host the halftime reports as well as the weekly show. Hanson will be able to walk through each game played by the computer and see the top highlights from each contest.
One of the major topics of the initial news about the game was that the weather in the game is a significant factor. From the blistering snowstorms to the wind in a downpour, the weather will impact how a team prepares for the contest as well as decide what plays to call during the game.
Other Improvements to Franchise Mode
Some other essential features include Draft Logic. The Madden team has studied aspects of the draft process to make it more realistic. Their example was that more linemen are being drafted, so the computer will follow that strategy.
Draft Prospect Generators gets a facelift as traits are added to the rookies. There will be a variety of types of players from unique star tight ends to specialized linebackers with different characteristics.
Retirement Logic has also made some progress in preventing players who are performing at a high level from retiring at the prime of their careers. If a veteran is still putting up good numbers, they will likely come back, but if they aren't performing or playing in their late 30s, they are likely to retire, just as in real life.
Progression and Regression Logic was also tweaked to reflect real-life scenarios. Based on NFL data, the game recognizes when a player is likely to continue growing in their rating or start to decline.
Madden 26 has fixed the game and season simulation stats. It will not be as reliant on the type of playbook the team runs, but rather on the rating of the players.
Player Morale will change based on the player's age and overall. A young player with a lower overall rating will experience a significant morale boost from a good game.
Another aspect that is changing is Player Tags. Certain Player Tags like QB of the Future, Day 1 Starter, Future Starter, Mentor, Trade Target, Bridge Player, and Bridge QB all will look different as they may apply to other positions or a specific aspect was tweaked.
News Stories in franchise mode is also getting an update. Gamers will be able to have a weather report before the game to game plan the right way and follow top storylines around the NFL and the draft.
Esports Impact
Franchise mode in Madden has never looked this deep before. It will be a unique and distinct experience from the past, with enhanced features to make it more customizable. The cross-play part of the franchise mode will open the door for any gamers on any console to experience what the Madden team is calling the most significant update to the game mode in over a decade.
Related Article: EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Top Player Ratings Revealed