Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Coming Soon — How to Register
Marvel Rivals is blending comic book icons with hero shooter chaos — and gamers are feeling it. After the first closed beta, we got a closer look at the action as streamers tested out the game for the first time. If you felt FOMO, you're in luck: A second closed beta is coming. Here's what we know about the Marvel Rivals closed beta.
When Is the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta?
The second Marvel Rivals closed beta is coming soon. It's expected to come sometime on July of 2024. An exact date hasn't been announced just yet.
Who Can Play in the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta?
The Marvel Rivals closed beta is going to be available on all consoles, including the PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. There will be full crossplay as well, allowing friends on different platforms to test out the game together. PlayStation 5 beta participants will get an exclusive Scarlet Spider costume for Spider-Man.
How to Get Into the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta
The upcoming beta is closed. This means that it has limited public availability and you'll need to register for access. Developers haven't shared official registration information yet, stating it will come "soon."
Nobody is guaranteed a spot in the closed beta except those that reached level 10 in the previous closed alpha test. Those gamers will have to update the Marvel Rivals Playtest build on Steam when it's available. Everyone else will need to register for access and even then you aren't promised a spot.
To stay up to date on any beta news, join the Marvel Rivals Discord channel.