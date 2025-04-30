Best Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 2 - Top Meta Tier List
After each major update, Marvel Rivals players are typically quick on their feet when it comes to finding the next meta strategy to run into the ground, and Season 2 has seen a major shakeup when it comes to which heroes are included at the top of the pick list.
With Marvel Rivals Season 2, heroes and Team-Ups were adjusted in new ways, along with Emma Frost being added to the game. Some of those changes led to former joke picks skyrocketing in usage, while other former staples dropped from the meta altogether.
Whether you're looking to build a strategy for an upcoming tournament, climb the ranked ladder, or just want to know what heroes the best esports teams will be picking in future invitationals, here is a look at some of Season 2’s top hero picks.
Top 10 Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 2
1. Groot
Once a tree, always a tree. Groot remains the most banned Vanguard in Season 2, and for good reason.
No one wants to play against a Groot that is capable of holding proper angles to cut off entry and exit points while also dealing wild damage. He is unlike any other hero in the game because he essentially forces half the roster to interact completely differently by throwing up obstacles and being a general nuisance.
There is plenty of counterplay for Groot, so he isn’t utterly broken. But having so many interference options, a great combo Ultimate, and solid damage lands him with a 34.4 percent ban rate in most high elo games, according to RivalsMeta.
2. Human Torch
The first of three key heroes that used to be the butt of many Marve Rivals’ jokes in Season 1, Human Torch is now the most annoying Duelist in the game because of how easily he controls a map and melts his chosen targets.
Johnny Storm has the third highest ban rate of any hero in Season 2’s competitive meta at 32.2 percent, meaning he is the dominant flyer of the season and is almost perma-banned. Comparatively, he was banned in less than one percent of games in Season 1.5.
His strength lies in his buffed ability to control the battlefield with his flames, which are highly effective in torching Vanguards. If he isn’t banned and no one focuses him down, he can completely run a game on his own.
3. Emma Frost
As the newest hero in the game, Emma Frost provides more versatility than any other Vanguard in the game, allowing her to tank from multiple positions while dealing crazy damage.
Overall, she has the highest pick rate of any Vanguard, and second highest among all heroes in high-elo games at 46.7 percent, while escaping a double digit ban rate at 9.1 percent. She can play in solo, duo, and triple tank compositions perfectly in a face, off, or dive role, making her a perfect compliment to almost any lineup.
Diamond Form not only allows her to just nope out of certain abilities that would destroy other tanks, it also gives the White Queen options to cancel Ultimates and delete squishy enemies. One proper grab and kick can instantly burst a healer or DPS caught on their own, and she melts a majority of other Vanguards with her Telepathic Pulse beam.
4. Rocket Raccoon
Giving Rocket an Ultimate that actually heals essentially made him the best Strategist in the game — at least for a time.
This slippery rodent is the most picked hero in most ranks, and sits at a 64 percent pick rate in Grandmaster+ lobbies, nearly double that of the next highest Strategist. His mobility, sheer healing output with his orbs, potential for burst damage, and BRB resurrection give him so much value in any healer composition.
Rocket is arguably the top support character in the game right now, but it all depends on his opponents. Yes, he can get a lot of value in general, but if the enemy team properly focuses his Amplifier when it is popped, his Ultimate becomes a lot less useful, even if he is still strong overall.
5. Iron Fist
The third and final top tier surprise of Season 2 thus far is Iron Fist, who jumped from a low-tier annoyance to an S-tier tank buster with a sizable number of reworks.
He is the most-banned hero overall in high-elo matches at just under 36 percent because he can tear through any hero in the game and is relentless in his pursuit of those eliminations. You might see him come flying in from across the map to chase down a flyer, and unless you can pin him down, he can easily escape, heal himself, and come back in for more.
There are also very few hard counters for Iron Fist, with Emma being the best while others like Namor are still just as susceptible to his onslaught. There is a reason he's nearly perma-banned.
6. Hela
Hela will be the shortest entry on this list purely because she has been, and remains, the most reliable DPS character in Rivals when not banned.
Her damage, range, and mobility are fantastic and her Ultimate acts as a get-out-of-jail-free card that also draws eyes. She deserves her spot every time.
7. Loki
Yes, his lamps got nerfed, but Loki still remains likely the top healer outside of Rocket in ranked play because of his all around play. He has strong abilities, heals a lot (when used properly,) and can deal great damage from multiple angles.
That versatility in normal gameplay is also still matched by his ability to copy any Ultimate, giving him the option to flex when needed. You will most likely see him copy another support Ult, but just having access to a second copy of any Ult at any time makes him a nightmare to play around in certain team comps.
The main downside to Loki is you don’t want him to be your main healer without a second player on Luna Snow, Cloak and Dagger, or Invisible Woman. You still need direct access to a strong Strategist Ultimate so you aren’t constantly planning on Loki copying an enemy or only a Rocket Amplifier when you need it. Also Bucky still loves playing against him, so options are nice.
8. Magneto
For a third straight season, Magneto remains one of the top three tanks in the meta. His overall damage output, multiple shields, and fantastic Ultimate keep the Master of Magnetism as the ol’ reliable option with a 34 percent pick rate.
He still doesn’t love playing into dive comps that can split focus between him and his healers, but he is able to hold his own against most heroes. His bubble lets him protect himself and allies, his shield can reliably block incoming damage, and Meteor M is an optimal Ultimate to nuke key targets or counter the likes of Star-Lord.
His Team-Up with Emma gives him additional value playing with the other top tanks. When in doubt, just put the Mag in the bag and rely on what has always worked.
9. Luna Snow
If you need traditional healing, Luna Snow is still your girl. Even without the threat of a Namor Team-Up, Luna still has the best support Ultimate in the game, plenty of normal healing options, and her freeze to lock down or repel targets.
You will likely need to adjust how you use certain abilities a bit more, with characters like Psylocke, Mister Fantastic, and Captain America seeing more play and feasting on Strategists. However, Luna is still among the best of the best.
10. Hulk
With more survivability and mobility, Hulk is back to being an incredible annoyance that can leap in and out of your backline to cause mayhem.
He is predictable, though, and a good Emma or Groot can eat his lunch with no issues. He is almost interchangeable with Venom and The Thing when it comes to certain team comps, but his ability to shield multiple allies and the updated Gamma Charge Team-Up with Namor give him a slight edge, as shown in his 22.79 percent ban rate this season.
All data used for this list from RivalsMeta was pulled from Grandmaster+ ranks unless otherwise noted. Additional data for comparisons was used from in-game metrics or the official Marvel Rivals website.