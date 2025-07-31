Everything We Know About Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 - Release Date, Blade, Team-Ups
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is the title's next major update, and fiery forces are lurking in the darkness. Daywalker Duelist Blade will become the roster's next Hero, and his kit introduces some fascinating life-steal elements. Plus, a new Resource Rumble game mode will further differentiate Marvel Rivals from its competition, team-ups are seeing changes and the dev team is taking superhero protection to the next level with advanced voice and text filter options. Let's recap when Season 3.5 will arrive, what it includes and everything players can expect after the patch.
When Will Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Launch?
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 will launch on Monday, August 8 2025. Exact launch time and date will vary depending on the player's location and their server region. Marvel Rivals players may need to download additional content to access the patch, and may also experience some slight server downtime.
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5: What We Know
On July 30 2025, Marvel Rivals' official YouTube channel released a Dev Vision presentation outlining the team's plans for Season 3.5. Marvel Rivals' Creative Director, GuangGuang, took players through each upcoming change and showcased fresh footage. Here's a quick recap of the video's most significant announcements.
New Hero: Blade
Marvel Rivals has teased vampire-hunter-slash-vampire Blade as Season 3.5's headlining Hero, and the Season 3.5 dev video unearthed new details about his design and kit. It included full-length character animations and officially confirmed his role as a Duelist, meaning he will engage in individual fights and deal damage.
Blade's kit will reportedly revolve around his vampiric powers and may include some life-steal and anti-heal elements. GuangGuang says Blade can "pressure foes at mid-to-close range with his shotgun and reduce their healing at just the right moment, then unleash his ravenous Ancestral Sword." In addition, according to the leak account @RivalsAssembled, he may have the same voice actor (Gabe Kunda) as KAY/O in VALORANT and Newcastle in Apex Legends. Blade will arrive at Marvel Rivals on August 8 2025.
For more information on Blade and his abilities, check the related article below.
Related Article: Blade Release Date Confirmed for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5
New Game Mode: Resource Rumble
Resource Rumble, a new game mode, will arrive in Marvel Rivals on Friday, August 22. Not much information is currently public about the format, but developers have confirmed it introduces a new map (Throne of Knull) and will eventually become part of the Competitive rotation. Resource Rumble will launch in Quick Match first before shifting to ranked, so players will have time to get used to it.
In terms of esports impact, this could be part of Marvel Rivals' ongoing effort to distinguish itself from competitors like Overwatch and Mecha BREAK. Many of Marvel Rivals' existing game modes resemble Overwatch's Payload and Point Capture formats, so Resource Rumble could shake up the playing field and offer a competitive edge.
Team-Up Changes
In a world full of unpredictable Heroes and villains, Marvel Rivals' team-ups are always changing. Season 3.5 will include 2 new team-ups, remove 2 team-ups and adjust 4 current team-ups. These are:
- Removed: Guardian Revival (Adam Warlock, Star-Lord and Mantis)
- Removed: Atlas Bond (Iron Fist and Luna Snow)
- Adjusted: Ragnarok Rebirth (Thor and Hela; removed Loki)
- Adjusted: Chilling Assault (Luna Snow and Hawkeye, added Iron Fist)
- Adjusted: Rocket Network (Rocket Raccoon and Peni Parker, added Star-Lord)
- Adjusted: Lunar Force (Cloak and Dagger and Moon Knight, added Blade)
- Added: Duality Dance (Luna Snow and Adam Warlock)
- Added: Vibrant Vitality (Groot, Mantis and Loki)
Stronger AFK and Voice Chat Penalties
The Marvel Rivals team is taking chat protection to another level by adding an automated voice chat monitoring system, which will detect and ban toxic players. In addition, it is increasing its text chat restrictions and offering new ways for users to tailor their experience. Marvel Rivals players will be able to add words to their own chat filters, personally deciding what they allow in their comms. The dev team will then monitor how frequently players add each phrase to their block list and continually add the most popular offenders to the official filter after occasional reviews.