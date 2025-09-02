Marvel Rivals September 4 Patch Notes: New Peni Parker Skin, Blade Bug Fixes
We are under two weeks away from the start of a new Marvel Rivals season, which means it is time for one more round of patch notes before some major changes hit the hero shooter’s servers.
In what appears to be a new trend for Marvel Rivals, the Sept. 4 weekly update will include a spread of patch notes along with a single new skin being added to the game. The patch notes mostly address some known issuers, while fixing a major bug with how Blade interacts with a few of the game’s most prominent tanks.
Marvel Rivals September 4 Patch Notes: Fixing Blade and Bugs
Marvel Rivals’ next big patch will go live at 10pm ET on Sept. 4, with no server downtime. With this patch, new bug fixes for the general game, some maps, and Blade will be added, along with one new skin.
Bug and Platform Fixes
- “Squashed a Discord doppelganger issue where, for players who connected Discord, sending a friend request would have duplicate requests appear.”
- Corrected a bug where certain display ratios made it impossible to set costume Exclusive SFX.
- Corrected some confusion in Custom Game - Tournament Room spectator mode, where team colors were displayed incorrectly when checking them by pressing ESC.
- “Defeated some Hydra-level persistence where canceling password input when entering a locked custom game to spectate would trigger an endless pop-up loop.”
- Patched up a batch of pesky map bugs that could trap, squish, or send heroes tumbling into weird places.
Hero Changes
- “Frosty Magic & Strange Gains: There was a bug where Emma Frost's Telepathic Pulse and Doctor Strange's attacks against Blade during Bloodline Awakening were giving them some extra bite, abnormally boosting Emma's Energy and Doctor Strange's Dark Magic. Everything is now under control; no more sucking bonus power from The Daywalker.”
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Explains Its Controversial Matchmaking System
New Peni Parker - Wasteland Mech Bundle
As shown in a new trailer, the Peni Parker - Wasteland Mech costume bundle will also be added to the store at 10pm ET.
"So, my dad left me this old car, right? Well, out in the wasteland, it totally got hit by this virus called U17R0N and went nuts! It kept flipping and rebuilding itself, turning into a super scary mech monster. But guess what? My dad's SP//dr totally shut down that techno-virus, and now it's all chill and reliable. Honestly, it's more than just a machine, it's my closest friend out here now. Chotto busukawa, ne?"
Marvel Rivals September 4 Patch - Esports Impact
As expected of what should be the final Season 3 patch, not much is changing here. The only impact players will see is in some areas of the game’s performance, fewer potential bugs on maps, and Blade being a bit stronger against both Emma Frost and Doctor Strange.
Season 4 for Marvel Rivals should begin on Sept. 12, which means we have about a week or so for NetEase Games to start dropping trailers and sharing information about content for that release. This includes revealing the two new playable heroes coming as part of the next season and any major balance changes.