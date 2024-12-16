Marvel Rivals Skin Tier List — Incognito Dolphin Jeff, MCU Costumes
The biggest element of customization in games like Marvel Rivals is the skins available for every playable character. But the costumes available vary heavily in quality and won’t be popular with every player.
Marvel Rivals mixes original costume concepts with those pulled from comics and other areas like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving players plenty of options right from Season 0. As you play the game, find your main, and pick which skins you want to unlock, here are some of our top picks from the available Marvel multiverse selection.
Top 10 Marvel Rivals Skins
Marvel Rivals has dozens of skins available to unlock via the in-game shop, a battle pass, or special promotions like Twitch Drops. Whether you have to pay for them or not, every player will like some skins more than others based on their attachment to specific characters, storylines, or designs.
This list was created using all of the skins available during Marvel Rivals Season 0 as of Dec. 15, with NetEase Games releasing more as the game continues to grow.
1. Black Widow - Arctic Agent (MCU)
This skin’s placement entirely depends on if you like the Rivals original Widow’s hair and traditional black and red color scheme over techno suit, or prefer the white MCU look with a bit less dynamic flair in her long locks.
2. Iron Man - Avengers: Endgame (MCU)
Iron Man’s designs might be one of the most divisive in Marvel Rivals, with his sleeker look leaving a lot to be desired when compared to the more modular parts of previous iterations for some fans.
The MCU look from Avengers: Endgame doesn’t fix all of those problems, but it does give Tony’s suit a more traditional color scheme and some defined breaks along the seams. His MVP cinematic also gives you a flashy glimpse of some Iron Man highlights from the movie reworked for the game.
3. Wolverine - Deadpool and Wolverine (MCU)
Much like Iron Man, the Wolverine base design in Marvel Rivals is polarizing. If you prefer a classic take on the mutant powerhouse you can opt for Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool and Wolverine to don the iconic blue and yellow suit. For your troubles you will also get a fun MVP animation based on the movie’s bus fight scene.
4. Hawkeye - Galactic Fangs
Of the skins that turn the Rivals’ roster into Kamen Rider or Power Ranger characters, Hawkeye’s is definitely my favorite. It accentuates the already great base design, likely because it is also a game original, and provides a clean precision that the on-and-off SHIELD Agent wears well.
5. Storm - Mohawk Rock
I was hard pressed to put Storm’s Mohawk Rock skin on this list purley because the base skin for Storm and her more traditional X-Men alt you can unlock in the Heroic Journey already look incredible and are among my favorite designs in the game. But the sheer style of the skin and its included emote push it over the edge as something well worth a look if you play a lot of the Mistress of the Elements.
6. Iron Fist - Sword Master
Unleash one of the best Iron Fist designs in comic history with the 2019 Sword Master costume. It might only let Danny pull out his blade in the MVP animation, but the stylized look and darker colorscheme pops in Rivals even more than the design made for the game itself.
7. Black Panther - Bast’s Chosen
While the battle pass Galactic Claw look for Black Panther is also impressive, the Bast-themed barbarian look stands out more because it has better detailing and due to how much I dislike the other, similarly-themed costumes for characters like Captain America. This look does the Marvel Legacy run a solid, bringing T'Challa, or in this instance, Olumo Bashenga the first Black Panther, to life in a new way.
8. Luna Snow - Shining Star
Even hardcore Marvel fans likely don’t know much about Luna Snow. But what you can easily see is how awesome her Shining Star outfit is as the Korean superstar dawns a chromatic outfit mixing tones of blue, silver, and white across her icy visage. The Rivals team held nothing back with this one.
9. Hawkeye - Freefall
I don’t even play Hawkeye much, but the archer does have two of the best costumes in the game. It isn’t as good as a potential Matt Fraction run done more traditionally could be, but the 2020 Freefall look looks great in the Rivals style and has an equally thematic set of animations to go along with it.
10. Jeff - Incognito Dolphin
I don’t like this Jeff costume. But if I were a Jeff player, which I am not, nothing would stop me from rushing down the enemy team’s backline with my ultimate while wearing this fluffy pink abomination to add further insult to their whirlpool-fueled misery. That alone makes it among the best in the game.
