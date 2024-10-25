Fans Have Mixed Opinions On Marvel Rivals New Venom Skins
The release of Marvel Rivals is right around the corner and that means more and more information is beginning to come out with each passing day. The Overwatch-inspired 6v6 hero shooter is set to release early December 2024.
As with any modern video game, cosmetic microtransactions are a key part of Marvel Rivals monetization. With Marvel Rivals' massive, iconic roster and new characters potentially on the way, there's already plenty of opportunity for the developers to dig down deep and pull out some iconic comic book appearances.
Fans Have Mixed Opinions On Venoms Newest Skins
Originally revealed in the Marvel Rivals Discord server and posted to X/Twitter by Miller Ross, the two skins shown above have received mixed reviews from fans. Anti-Venom in particular has been given the most criticism.
Kinda wish they'd at least gotten the face right for Anti-Venom- X/Twitter user @venom0804
Other fans expressed disappointment in the fact that Anti-Venom's skin appears to just be a recolor of the default venom model and not more accurate to his unique comic book physique.
Admittedly, Marvel characters have a lot of varying appearances across all the comics, but here is an example of what Anti-Venom is supposed to look like:
The face of the Marvel Rivals skin in particular is far off the comic appearance. The general body type/physique of the default venom also does not match the physique of Anti-Venom.