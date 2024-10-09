Does Marvel Rivals Have Crossplay?
Marvel Rivals is NetEase's new Overwatch-styled competitive hero shooter using Marvel's iconic cast of characters. It had a closed beta test a few months ago and was fairly well received. Many players felt similarities between Marvel Rivals and the golden age of Overwatch.
There are many different characters to play from a variety of Marvel franchises. The roster includes both heroes and villains, but it refers to them all as heroes. All heroes will be free to play forever, and that includes heroes that come out after the game's release.
It is currently unknown if it's crossplay will change between Marvel Rivals' closed beta test and its full launch. In the closed beta test Marvel Rivals did have crossplay, but PC and Console players could not be cross matched in competitive mode
Note: Custom Game only works if it's not set to a competitive match.
There is full crossplay between console players, but PC is limited to just PC in any competitive mode.
Does this form of crossplay make sense?
Whether this is smart or not really depends on if a player has had positive experiences with the other side or negative experiences. Console players tend to be more casual, sit farther from their setups, and not use microphones. PC players tend to use voice chat in most shooters. This can lead to frustrating scenarios and added toxicity for both parties.
This form of crossplay would be frustrating for players who have a specific few friends who play on one of those platforms with whom they cannot play ranked. This is a hypercompetitive game at its core, so it is unfortunate that some players cannot play its core mode of ranked/competitive with their friends.