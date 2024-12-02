How To Preload Marvel Rivals — Start time, file size, consoles
Marvel Rivals is set to release in just a few days. The Overwatch-style 6v6 hero shooter is highly anticipated and the wait is almost over for players eager to get their hands on the game. The game is set to feature many of Marvel's most iconic superheroes and villains.
The developers recently announced the plans for Marvel Rivals year 1 roadmap and what to anticipate in its seasonal structure. From new hero reveals to new maps and more, there's a lot to be excited about heading into its release. One such thing to be excited about is the ability to have Marvel Rivals installed and ready to go on launch!
How To Preload Marvel Rivals?
For PC players, Marvel Rivals is available for both Steam and Epic Games users. Preloading will become available December 4, 2024 at 00:00 UTC. To preload, simply visit the store page for Marvel Rivals and add it to your account. To learn more about preloading Marvel Rivals, visit the Marvel Rivals website.
Please note, you will need to have at least 70GB of space free in order to begin the download.
Can you preload marvel Rivals on console?
Console players cannot preload Marvel Rivals and will have to wait until the game releases to install it. This is unfortunate for the many people who intend to play on console. The developers did not provide a reason for why there is no console preloading.