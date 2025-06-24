Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch Notes - Surrender Changes, New Skins and Bug Fixes
The latest Marvel Rivals weekly patch won’t mean much to casual players, but anyone who is grinding in ranked matches will appreciate the changes made, especially when it comes to ending frustrating games early.
Dropping on June 26, Marvel Rivals will get some of its usual weekly bug fixes, a rework for the game’s surrender feature and two new skins that will certainly bring a new shine to Thor and Punisher—in very different ways.
Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch - Release Time and Details
The new weekly Marvel Rivals patch will go live for all players on June 26 at 5am ET. There will be no server downtime, just a small download to apply the varied fixes and push the new content live in-game.
Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch Notes
Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch - Surrender Changes
As issues with players leaving or throwing in games continue to rise as Marvel Rivals maintains a large playerbase, NetEase Games is adjusting the requirements for surrendering games.
In previous updates, NetEase has made changes to improve game quality through shifts to things like how leavers or disconnects impact quick play matches. Now the team is making another alteration to ranked games by changing the requirements for surrendering during a match to more closely reflect active team sizes.
Here are the new voting requirements that will be taken into account when any member of a team calls for a surrender:
Team Size
Votes Required (to pass)
Six
Five
Five
Four
Four
Three
Three
Three
Two
Two
Now if only quick play got some form of surrender option too…
Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch - New Content
Outside of the surrender changes, the only new content coming to Marvel Rivals with the June 26 update is a pair of new skins.
Both the Thor - Majestic Raiment Bundle and Punisher - Daredevil: Born Again Bundle will be available in the Marvel Rivals shop from June 26 starting at 10pm ET. This means they won’t be available right when the patch goes live, but will be added later in the day.
Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch - Fixes
- Doctor Strange's Sorcerous Shenanigans: Fixed a bug where Stephen might miss out on Ultimate Ability Energy from terrain KOs if enemies passed through multiple portals before being eliminated.
- Iron Fist's Flying Fists: Corrected an issue where Lin Lie could still move while snagged by Squirrel Girl's Squirrel Blockade while using Jeet Kune Do in the air.
- Magneto's Magnetic Mayhem: Resolved a glitch where Max's Ultimate Ability Iron Meteor could take a detour when destroyed by enemies during high latency conditions, causing it to jump around like a rogue Sentinel.
- Mister Fantastic's Elastic Errors: Fixed a rare misfire where Reed's Distended Grip ability would sometimes register a hit without actually connecting at extreme distances, causing him to stretch himself too thin.
- Winter Soldier's Winter Woes: We've fixed a bug where Bucky's Ultimate Ability could be abnormally interrupted if Captain America initiated their Team-Up Ability at the same time.
- Tournament: Fixed an issue where the replay list displayed for searched Factions during the Closed Qualifiers showed matches from the Open Qualifiers instead.
Marvel Rivals June 26 Patch - Esports Impact
With the surrender changes, it will make frustrating competitive games at least slightly more bearable because the majority vote needed is now compensating for the total number of players. This means if one person is being infuriating or a few players leave, the path to ending a game early is much clearer now.
Some of the bug fixes are also nice in the case of actual gameplay, with Doctor Strange now back to receiving Ult charge when getting tricky kills using his portal and some other unintended effects for characters like Magneto and Mister Fantastic. Whether these changes impact esports play likely won't be seen, but it is good NetEase is proactively fixing bugs every week.