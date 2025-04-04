How to Watch Marvel Rivals Season 2 Preview Stream ft. TimtheTatMan, Flats and Ninja
As Marvel Rivals closes out a strong debut, Season 2 is almost here. The title's team has revealed new heroes (including Emma Frost and Ultron), a fresh skin line and more competitive updates. It seems more juicy details may soon follow as Marvel Rivals has announced a Season Preview event with influencer co-hosts including TimTheTatman, Ninja and Flats. Here's everything we know about the preview, what it may include and how fans can attend.
Marvel Rivals Announces Season 2 Stream Show
April 3 2025 was full of surprises for Marvel Rivals fans as the title released several Season 2 trailers and revealed a fresh Hellfire Gala skin line. In keeping with the Gala's elegant theme, Marvel Rivals' X.com account also posted a teaser for an upcoming Season Preview event including several well-known streamer co-hosts.
The post invites fans to "dress to the nines and bring out your finest attire [...] for a special secret stream show" where they will "explore a new dawn of Season 2." Ninja, Flats, TimTheTatman, Necros, Emiru and more big-name esports influencers will all be present.
According to an attached ticket graphic, attendees can expect:
- Introductions of Guests of Krakoa (Possibly detailed Hellfire Gala skin reveals and new hero introductions)
- Opening Remarks from This Year's Host: Emma Frost (More details about X-Men icon Emma Frost as she joins the Marvel Rivals roster)
- Green Lagoon Beverage Hour
- Dinner
- Telepathic Concert (Possibly a music performance or video release)
- Fireworks display
When is the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Preview Event?
The Season 2 Preview will occur on April 4 2025 from 9-11 PM UTC. In other timezones, this translates to:
- PT: 2-4 PM
- CT: 4-6 PM
- ET: 5-7 PM
- Brazil: 6-8 PM
- CET: 10 PM - 12 AM
All Marvel Rivals Season 2 Preview Streamers: TimTheTatman, Flats, Emiru, Bogur, Necros and More
Each Marvel Rivals Season 2 Preview co-host will have a dedicated stream for the event on Twitch. Here's a handy list:
- Bogur
- Emiru
- Eskay
- Flats
- JapaneseCurry
- JWantedL
- Kayjii
- MI7Support
- Necros
- Ninja
- Symfuhny
- TimTheTatman
Among these names, Ninja has over 19 million followers on Twitch and was once known as one of the site's most popular streamers and an icon of Fortnite's golden age. Flats is a well-known Overwatch streamer with over 870,000 followers who often comments on esports developments and VOD reviews gameplay. TimTheTatman has streamed for over a decade and covered games including Fortnite, Counter-Strike, Overwatch and Call of Duty. He currently has 7.2 million followers on Twitch.
Alongside Flats, the list also represents many former Overwatch streamers, including Necros, Eskay and MI7Support. Marvel Rivals hasn't been shy about courting Overwatch's dissatisfied player base, and these co-hosts could be the latest draw for new users.