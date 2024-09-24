Marvel Rivals Hints at Next Character Reveal
As the leaks previously suggested, Psylocke is coming to Marvel Rivals. But the announcement came with a very exciting teaser.
Psylocke was recently leaked ahead of her reveal, showing off a design that fans loved. Her official announcement has shown more of her abilities, however, which include a blend of invisibility, dashes, and fast slashes. Many gamers are comparing her to Overwatch 2's Genji, who also has an ultimate that allows you to consecutively slash opponents as they are downed.
While her exciting abilities were the star of the reveal, a lot of fans noticed something else at the end of the trailer.
Moon Knight Coming to Marvel Rivals
After revealing Psylocke's release date (December 6, 2024), fans noticed that the symbol for Moon Knight was flashed on the night sky.
Moon Knight is a Marvel hero that fights evil at night to protect travelers in the dark. He has a sad backstory. Marc Spector is a former US Marine with dissociative identity disorder who was abused by his mother. His psyche formed an alter known as Steven Grant as a response to the trauma and he became a vigilante known as Moon Knight after being shot by his partner on a mission.
Moon Knight became a more popular hero when he was featured in his own TV series on Disney+.
Moon Knight Abilities in Marvel Rivals
Moon Knight has superhuman strength, durability, and speed. He also has regenerative healing. He has a mastery of weapons and the martial arts. Moon Knight is also known for being super intelligent and a master assassin. One time Moon Knight was even able to manipulate the night sky.
But it's unknown what Moon Knight's abilities will be in Marvel Rivals. His kit has been datamined so we have some ideas, however.
- Lunakinesis: Crescent darts that can bounce between enemies
- Ankh Siphon: Fire an Ankh to reveal and stun invisible enemies
- Lunar Chain: Launch a grappling hook that propels Moon Knight forward
- Night Glider: Can glide when he jumps
- Age of Khonshu: Khonshu bombards enemies with his talons, revealing and stunning invisible enemies
- Lunar Aura: Reveal and stun invisible enemies within its radius
As you can see, many of Moon Knight's leaked abilities are geared towards countering invisible enemies like Psylocke. This has led many to believe he will be released alongside her.
For now, we'll have to wait for developers to officially announce the mysterious hero.