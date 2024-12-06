Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops — Rewards, Dates & Watch Time Required
Marvel Rivals has finally launched and has certainly been successful so far, with so many players on Steam trying to spend money on it, the Steam store page for the game broke for a while. With all the excitement around the game and tons of streamers loading it up, it makes sense for there to be Twitch drops.
A game featuring some of the most iconic characters ever created with dozens or hundreds of unique appearances per character to work with, there's certainly lots of potential for Marvel Rivals Twitch drops to be special. There's lots of content on the horizon for Marvel Rivals and most of its cosmetics will cost real money, of course, so let's take a look at some goodies you can earn for free by just having a Twitch tab open.
What Are The Twitch Drops In Marvel Rivals?
There will be two groups of Twitch drops for Marvel Rivals season 0. The first group will have four rewards available and the second group will have one reward available.
The first wave of Twitch drop rewards will run from December 6 to December 31, 2024 and will allow players to earn:
- Magneto: Will of Galacta Spray (30 minutes)
- Magneto: Will of Galacta Nameplate (1 hour)
- Magneto: Cosmic Collapse Emote (2 hours)
- Magneto: Will of Galacta Costume (4 hours)
The second wave of Twitch drops will run from December 20 to December 29 and will allow players to earn:
- Winter Stockings Spray (1 hour)
Players who don't like Magneto and don't celebrate Christmas may be a bit disappointed. However, given the historic success of Marvel Rivals in its first day, more Twitch Drops could be on the way soon.