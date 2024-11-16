Marvel Rivals Year 1 Roadmap
The release date of Marvel Rivals is right around the corner on December 6, 2024 and there's a lot to think about before the game's launch. From many iconic and some obscure comic book characters, to crossplay with restrictions, to a competitive ranked play begging for an eventual esports scene, Marvel Rivals is certainly a highly anticipated game.
Luckily for players itching for more stuff Marvel Rivals related, the developers recently shared a road map video detailing various aspects of the game's future both immediate post-launch and in its first year.
Related Article: Fans have Mixed Opinions On Marvel Rivals New Venom Skins
What To Expect During Marvel Rivals Launch
Marvel Rivals will launch with an introductory season. This season will be known as "Season 0 - Doom's Rise" and will include a phase for players to become acclimated with the new game and to hopefully iron out any last minute major bugs before the full experience begins.
Here is what will be included in Marvel Rivals at launch:
- 33 Heroes
- 8 maps for Quick Match and Competitive
- 1 Conquest map
- Brand new Practice Range
- A battle pass filled with cosmetics
Season 0 will begin with the launch of the game and will last for around 1 month. To accommodate the fact that season 0 is shorter, the battle pass is shorter, and will be cheaper. Marvel Rivals will have its own narrative unique from any comic book and skins in the shop will be both based on classic comic books and the game's own unique narrative.
The season 0 narrative will follow Dr. Doom's "Time Experiments" and the chaos that they cause.
What To Expect From Marvel Rivals Moving Forward
Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is set to launch in early January 2025. Seasons will last around 3 months and have new heroes, maps, team-up abilities, and potentially the occasional new game mode.
User Experience Improvements Coming At Launch
The closed beta tests of Marvel Rivals were largely successful, but did highlight some issues. The developers have taken some steps to alleviate as many of those issues as possible for launch.
This includes server upgrades. Marvel Rivals now has more servers placed in more locations. Players will be able to select one server or a group of servers that will give them the best ping and/or matchmaking queue times.
Marvel Rivals features full voice overs for the English, Chinese, and Japanese languages and full text language support for 16 total languages.