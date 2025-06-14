Marvel Fighting Game Legacy - Storm, Iron Man, and More From Vs Capcom to Tokon
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is set to feature some of Marvel’s most iconic characters duking it out in the upcoming 4v4 fighting game.
This past weekend, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls was shockingly revealed during the PlayStation State of Play Broadcast as Marvel Games set their sights on adding to their expansive catalog of fighting games. While Marvel has previously featured several tag-team style fighting games through the Marvel vs. Capcom series, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will be taking steps to build upon this formula through 4v4 battles.
However, with over a year left before the upcoming fighting game is released, more information still needs to come out about the game. One of the things that has been revealed, however, is a set of playable characters coming to the game.
Here are all the characters that are confirmed for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, as well as their history in other fighting games.
Spider-Man
It wouldn’t be a Marvel fighting game without Spider-Man, who is once again making his return to a Marvel fighting game. Spider-Man doesn’t need much of an introduction in fighting games. His fast and elusive play style has made him a popular pick in Marvel fighting games
For Spider-Man fans, here is a full list of all the fighting games he has been a playable character:
- Marvel Superheros
- Marvel Superheroes vs. Street Fighter
- Marvel vs. Capcom
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2
- X-Men Mutant Academy 2
- Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects
- Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
Captain America
Captain America is the other mainstay in Marvel’s fighting games, as he has appeared in many of the same fighting games as Spider-Man. However, while Spider-Man has become synonymous with his quick style of play, Captain America has developed a reputation for mastering the fundamentals and basics of fighting games. That will likely not change going into Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls as the preview featured a similar playstyle seen in previous games.
Here is a full list of all the fighting games in which Captain America has been a playable character:
- Captain America and the Avengers
- Avengers in Galactic Storm
- Marvel Superheros
- Marvel Superheroes vs. Street Fighter
- Marvel vs. Capcom
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2
- X-Men Mutant Academy 2
- Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects
- Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
Iron Man
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will be Iron Man’s fifth fighting game in the Marvel franchise, following his debut in Marvel vs. Capcom 2. While it may come as a surprise that Iron Man has been featured in fewer titles than Captain America, a lot of that boils down to rights issues surrounding the character early on. Iron Man has since become a staple in the series, as Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls proves no different. Iron Man is your go-to character if you want a balanced style of range and melee attacks. So, if you are unsure how you want to play in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, Iron Man serves as a good choice.
Here is a full list of all the fighting games in which Iron Man has been a playable character:
- Marvel Super Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
Ms.Marvel
While she has been mentioned in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, this will be Ms.Marvel’s first appearance as a playable fighting game character. While her counterpart, Captain Marvel has been seen as a playable character in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, this will be the first time players will be able to control Kamala Khan. She will be one of the first eight characters to be featured in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls where she could become a well-rounded melee fighter.
It will be fun to see how Marvel Games ramps up her playstyle and if she will experience some extra buffs or singularity towards her playstyle.
Here is a list of all the fighting games in which Ms. Marvel has been featured as a playable character:
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
This will be Ms. Marvel's first appearance as a playable character in a fighting game.
Star Lord
While this will be Star Lord’s second fighting game, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will be Star Lord’s first instance as a playable fighting game character. Truly, it is difficult to say how Star Lord will likely play in the game. There isn’t much of a reference towards how Star Lord’s skillset will translate into a fighting game. That being said, if fans want to go off of his playstyle in Marvel Rivals, he will be a high mobility character that will be able to deal tons of damage and quickly close the gaps. Players looking for a scrappier playstyle should look into Star Lord.
Here is a list of all the fighting games in which Star Lord has been featured as a playable character:
While Star Lord appeared in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will be his first appearance as a playable character in a fighting game.
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider will be playable in his third consecutive fighting game in the Marvel franchise, where he made his debut in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Since then, Ghost Rider has been a mainstay in the Marvel fighting game universe, and Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls will be no different. IN previous fighting games, Ghost Rider is a long-ranged character who specializes in maintaining space while fighting. It will be interesting to see if that all stays the same
Here is a list of all the fighting games Ghost Rider has been featured as a playable character:
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
Ghost Rider was initially meant to appear as a playable character in Marvel vs. Capcom 3, but his debut was delayed due to issues around his motorcycle.
Doctor Doom
It looked like Doctor Doom would be a consistent mainstay as a Marvel fighting game character for quite a bit of time ever since his debut in Marvel vs. Capcom 2. However, Marvel fans saw Doctor Doom left off of the Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite lineup, breaking his consecutive streak of fighting game appearances. Now, Doctor Doom will be making his long-awaited return to a Marvel fighting game after a decade of being away from the genre.
Doctor Doom is currently the only playable villain on the Marvel Tokon Fighting Soul roster. However, that is likely to change as more characters are revealed in the coming months.
Here is a list of all the fighting games in which Doctor Doom has been featured as a playable character:
- Marvel Superheros
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
Storm
Storm has an expansive past as a playable character in fighting games, as she will be the first X-Men character featured in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. Additionally, her play style is very grounded in her air game and ability to control the tempo of a match. That is something that will be fun to see back in Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. This will mark a fun return for Storm, who was surprisingly left off of the Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite roster.
Here is a list of all the fighting games in which Storm has been featured as a playable character:
- X-Men: Children of the Atom
- X-Men vs. Street Fighter
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
While Storm is not a playable character in Marvel vs. Capcom, she is available as an assist character.
That's all of the characters that have been revealed so far in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Fighting game players will have to wait for the coming months to receive more information surrounding Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.