Marvel Tokon Responds to Player Frustration With Extra Play Time This Weekend!
Despite high anticipation, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls had a rough start after its 36-hour-long Closed Beta was divided into essentially four 6-hour sessions. Players complained that this decision unnecessarily squeezed the already limited beta because of the small number of invites and the fact that it's a PlayStation-exclusive preview.
In a surprising turn of events, however, the official Marvel Tokon X account has responded to the feedback and announced an additional 6-hour playtime segment between Sessions 3 and 4, effectively cutting down the 8-hour break to just 120 minutes. In addition to that, the developers are removing the mandatory 30-minute CPU Battle before every session begins for Session 3 onwards.
To summarize the changes, the new session begins one hour after Session 3 and ends one hour before Session 4. The total playtime, including the sessions that've already concluded as part of the Closed Beta's schedule, is now 29 hours.
More Hours And More People To Enjoy Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls With
The bonus session for Marvel Tokon's Closed Beta came almost immediately after Sony released more invite codes. Not only do you have a chance to jump into the game if you weren't invited in the initial batch, but you can compensate for the lost playtime with an additional shift.
So far, the reception towards Tokon has been solid, but the team clearly underestimated the game's hype, "mishandling" the early launch with minimal invites and having a schedule that didn't fit many time zones. With these latest updates, they may recoup some of the goodwill they lost in the eyes of normal and competitive FGC players.
Esports Impact
As a 4v4 tag fighter developed by Arc System Works, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls was already bound to be a complex yet interesting competitive fighting game. Even with prior ArcSys titles, first impressions with their Closed Beta matter the most, but the restrictions the team implemented in Tokon drastically lowered the chances for esports fans to fully evaluate the game's depth.
With these extra hours, both players and pros can explore more options with the six playable fighters available in the beta. As an online-only test, they can even hold small-scale tournaments while pinpointing the early meta, since many players are currently finding optimal combo routes with early bloomers like Ms. Marvel and Star-Lord.