How To Register for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Weekend
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is arguably one of the most anticipated fighting games of 2026, showcasing the IP in its full glory in this genre since Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Worked on by Arc System Works, the creators behind Guilty Gear, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and others, this game is shaping up to be a mechanical gem.
And now, in typical ArcSys fashion, we saw the announcement for Tokon's Closed Beta at EVO 2025. This beta is set to run over the weekend from September 5–7, 2025, and is exclusively for PlayStation 5. If you're as hyped for this title as most of the FGC, here's how you can register for it today and get an early hands-on experience.
How To Enter The Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Program
To begin the registration process, here's what you have to do:
- Visit the official Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls store page on PlayStation.
- Scroll down until you reach the "Closed Beta" signup portion.
- Click "Register Now" and complete the registration form to sign up for PlayStation Beta.
- Upon completion, you'll receive a link that automatically redeems itself, entering you into the program.
When you sign up, if you see an Invalid Link error it means that you have already signed up and PlayStation has flagged your account. You do not need to sign up again, just keep an eye out for that invite email.
Since this is a PlayStation-exclusive opportunity, you must have a PlayStation 5 console and a valid account for PlayStation Network in good standing to enter the Beta Program. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that registering for the program does automatically guarantee your chance of receiving Marvel Tokon early. As a closed beta, there are always limited copies.
Tokon Closed Beta Features
As the beta kicks off on September 5, here's everything you can expect from it announced so far:
- 6 playable heroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Doom, Ms. Marvel, Storm, Star Lord
- Online Lobby Matches
- Limited Offline Matches
- Rollback Netcode
- Spectator Mode
- Startup Battle Tutorial
- 1 playable stage: New York
You can follow the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls YouTube page to stay up-to-date on all announcements surrounding the beta and beyond.
Possible Errors And Fixes When Signing Up
Some users have reported issues when trying to redeem their unique beta key, with the PlayStation Network claiming the key "has already been used or has expired." If you come across this error yourself, it means the registration was unsuccessful, and you may have to try again until the key is validated.
Fortunately, some potential fixes have been spotted: the community-run TokonFighters account on X suggested trying the US link to rectify the error.
Additionally, like most popular upcoming titles, there's a good chance the official Tokon store page may be unresponsive due to high traffic. If this is the case for you, try refreshing the page again after some time until it loads successfully.
Esports Impact
With the Closed Beta for Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls ending just 2 days before the 2XKO beta starts, it's likely the two titles will be compared both competitively and performance-wise. Historically, ArcSys has had some issues maintaining stable servers in the beta phases, but we'll have to see how this one pulls through, since there is high demand to meet.
Online matches mean we'll definitely see small-scale tournaments happening during the beta, and the Battle Tutorial being available gives players a headstart to learning Tokon's mechanics. Rollback over delay-based netcode is another incentive to join the online competitive scene, and with all the heroes having layers of complexity to unpack, it's going to be a lively weekend.