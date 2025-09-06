Marvel Tokon Releases More Closed Beta Invites: How to Check if You Got In (You Didn't)
The fighting game closed beta wave has officially kicked off. There are at least some people who are playing Marvel Tokon, the highly anticipated new tag fighter from Arc System Works, right now. You're probably not because Closed Beta invites were remarkably scarce, but perhaps you have one more chance before the weekend is over.
The official Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls twitter account announced at 5am ET on Saturday, Sept. 6 that additional invites to the Closed Beta have been released into the wild. If you registered for the beta, and have a PlayStation 5, you should check again because, like, what could it hurt?
How to Check Your Marvel Tokon Closed Beta Invite
Before rushing to check your email, double check that you followed the proper protocol to register for the Closed Beta weekend. Once you've done that, follow these steps:
- Check your email inbox for an email from Sony Interactive Entertainment and Arc System Works
- Check your spam folder
- If you got in, open the email and click the Registration link
- Go to your PlayStation 5 Game Library and download the beta
Given that the original invite pool was smaller than expected, it's likely that this second wave will also be smaller in number than gamers would hope. However, it is possible Arc System Works and Sony could send out another wave before the play sessions on Sunday.
Extra invites means more potential for top fighting game esports pros and FGC streamers to make it into the beta, allowing for even more exhibition matches we'd never get to see outside of a new major IP fighting game launch.
Marvel Tokon Beta Gets Gamers Riled Up
Since the first trailer dropped, Marvel Tokon has had fighting game fans frothing to get their hands on it. However, its proximity to the closed beta that will effectively release 2XKO into the world may have affected expectations for how open this Closed Beta test would be for the spiritual successor to both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Marvel vs. Capcom.
A surprising number of big name fighting game personalities seem to have not received access to the beta. For the average gamer, there are far more disappointed players than there are fighters celebrating their access this weekend.
This first playtest for a game releasing next year was never going to let in everyone, but the frustration was compounded first by the terms of the beta not allowing players to record footage, which would have meant no livestreams for the game. This was clearly not expected as many streamers had planned their weekend around marathon sessions of Marvel Tokon.
Then the social media discourse reached a new height when Arc System Works revealed that the game would only be available during limited play session windows, each of which would start with 30 minutes of only being allowed to play against computer players.
Fortunately, the game seems solid, looks gorgeous, and at least Sony and Arc Sys loosened up their no recording rules. At time of writing, you can watch the likes of Maximillian Dood, Leffen, and Diaphone livestream their experience trying out the game on Twitch.