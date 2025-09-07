Marvel Tokon Does One Thing Better Than 2XKO Already: FGC Pros Weigh in on Closed Beta
Developed by Sony and Arc System Works, Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls has been one of the most anticipated upcoming fighting games. We've already witnessed ArcSys achieve success with their previous tag-based titles, like Dragon Ball FighterZ, but seeing this style in a 4v4 format was unheard of, and the Marvel IP to package it all together skyrocketed the hype.
While planned for a full release in 2026, players could experience Tokon early by registering for its Closed Beta starting on September 6. However, on top of being a PlayStation-exclusive preview, the beta was plagued with minor setbacks that hindered testers from tapping into the game's full potential.
The number of invites was extremely low, barring many popular creators and pro players from experiencing Tokon, and the beta itself was scheduled awkwardly, where you couldn't even play online matches for more than a day's worth throughout the weekend.
Fortunately, Sony addressed community discontent by sending out more invites and adding more sessions during the beta. Together, it allowed the community, especially prominent FGC members, to further dive into Tokon's mechanics and give their opinions. And now, as the Closed Beta comes to a close, here's what pro players think about Tokon's potential and impact going forward.
The Movement And Visuals In Tokon Fighting Souls Are As Good As They Get
Even from the trailers and gameplay reveals, we knew that Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls would have a heavy emphasis on its grounded and aerial mobility, and after playing through the beta, the community agrees on that sentiment.
According to the FGC, the overall movement is snappy, fluid, intuitive, and relates to Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear Xrd in many ways, like airdashes. The art direction is gorgeous as well, retaining that comic-like and timeless 2.5D style ArcSys has perfected since 2017.
Since there aren't any superdash-like mechanics in Tokon (unless you consider Ms. Marvel's Unique move), you have to play around zoning using aerial mobility, which is definitely fleshed out here. Airdashes and air combos are key components, and there's enough flexibility in the roster to carry your combos to 50+ hits with those components.
The 4v4 Formula Works, Especially With These Characters
Arguably, the biggest point of contention with Tokon was how the 4v4 format would play out. Would the controls be too complex? Will the screen feel too bloated? Will there be too many character combinations? Well, after playing the Closed Beta, it's clear that having eight heroes in one match can work, similar to how Dragon Ball FighterZ reinvigorated 3v3s with variable assists.
Perhaps the biggest contributor to Tokon's praise for its ambition is the characters. Despite only having 6 playable heroes in the beta, FGC pros seem incredibly impressed by their unique moveset and diverse combo routes.
The choice to only keep one health bar across the entire team was also deemed as the right move by the community. It allegedly doesn't carry the "nuances" of modern tag fighters, streamlining the HP aspect.
Aside from maybe Ms. Marvel, the cast is fairly balanced and works well in different comps. Again, the roster feels close to DBFZ, where the fundamentals are almost the same, but it's the finer details and synergies that do enough to differentiate each character.
The Controls In Tokon Could Be Better
Tokon's approach to button layout, especially from a console perspective, hasn't been popular. Players feel that the inputs feel "crammed" on controllers, which was somewhat expected from Tokon's decision to have up to three extra teammates.
However, this can also be due to a surprisingly low number of Quarter Circle (or QC) moves this time around, so Specials and EX moves are mapped on top of each other exclusively on the buttons. There's also the fact that you cannot switch to more complex controls currently, setting most Special attacks on the QS button.
Autocombos are back and are incredibly effective for an ArcSys game, perhaps even too effective. Double LL took to X and specifically pointed out how Heavy autocombos do "egregious damage" in Tokon.
How Does Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Compare To 2XKO?
With the Closed Beta being Tokon's first preview, pros were inevitably drawing comparisons between it and 2XKO, another highly anticipated fighting game, developed by Riot Games.
From the first impressions we've seen, it seems FGC veterans more excited for 2XKO weren't particularly swayed by the beta. Similarly, players looking forward to Tokon are happy with what they've seen so far, with some notable champions even calling it "the one."
Regardless, both sides agree that the movement mechanics in ArcSys's next fighting game are undoubtedly exceptional. Music and character selection feel more divisive, but that depended on personal preference anyway.
Diaphone is the Best Marvel Tokon Player (So Far, in One Tournament)
After the second round of invites, many pro FGC players got into and were invested in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. If previous ArcSys games are anything to go by, the game is on the road to becoming a staple in the esports scene, and we already caught a glimpse of it after Diaphone won Tokon's first tournament with over 100 participants.
With the preview being more of a network test, the Closed Beta primarily allowed online matches only. The game's rollback netcode felt solid according to most, so online tournaments are viable and have massive potential here.