UPDATE: Fortnite v35.10 Pushed Back, No Wookies Tomorrow
Note, the below article was originally written with the May 15 update in mind. We are monitoring the delay. While Epic has yet to officially delay the patch, reliable dataminers have reported the change in release schedule.
Star Wars has become a core crossover partner in Fortnite, and now there's an entire season themed around the outer space action. Infinite-ammo blasters currently fill Fortnite's loot pool, and a few more are about to enter the mix. As more content debuts, Fortnite fans will return to test out the waters.
A new update is on its way once again, so we're announcing the official downtime for every time zone. Prepare for futuristic guns and Jar Jar's entrance, as Fortnite is about to get even more engaging in the Star Wars season!
When Does Downtime Begin?
Usually, for big updates, downtime will begin at 2AM ET tonight. The maintenance period could last around four hours if they follow previous update schedules. We've compiled the official 5/15 downtime for each time zone into a table below.
With a fresh batch of cosmetics and an arsenal of new weapons, the latest patch will offer hours of new content. You won't be able to access Fortnite's matchmaking during the downtime, so make sure to get your fill of fun before the servers go offline.
Zone
Downtime
PDT
11pm
EDT
2am
UTC
6am
CET
8am
It is worth noting that the most recent Star Wars event update did not have any downtime. This means it is possible that there will be zero server maintenance ahead of the Chewbacca update.
How is Competitive Fortnite Shifting?
Lightsabers are currently overtaking the meta in Fortnite. Not only are they a powerful melee weapon, but each lightsaber has a unique power that'll let you control the force in various ways. Competitive Fortnite has been filled with melee weapons for months, so it could be the perfect time for a meta shift.
Luckily, two new ranged weapons are coming to Fortnite tomorrow, if ShiinaBR's predictions solidify. The CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster will be especially game-changing, as its spread may offer a way to easily counter multiple melee-range enemies that are rapidly approaching.
A rumored jetpack revealed by ShiinaBR could also be on the unvault list, so soon enough lightsaber wielders won't be the only players who can reach the high ground at light speed. Additionally, those who make use of X-Wings and Fighters will have an advantage next update, as their HP is being buffed by about 500 across the board, according to HYPEX.
How is the Star Wars Season Changing?
In addition to the introduction of Darth Jar Jar, a ton of new equipment is rumored to be entering the loot pool. According to ShiinaBR, the CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster and the Wookiee Bowcaster are about to drop into the battle royale, so competitors will have another option when battling enemies with lightsabers.
The Walking Dead is also swooping into Creative mode on May 16th, and the 5/15 update will prepare Epic's third-person shooter for the undead mayhem. More Star Wars cosmetics could be on the way, but fans will have to wait for the Item Shop to update to purchase them.
There are only a few updates left in the Star Wars season, so jump into the fun today to finish your battle pass before the intergalactic festivities end on June 7th.