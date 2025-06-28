Mecha BREAK: All Platforms, Release Date, System Requirements
Mecha BREAK is approaching its release date, and its pilots are preparing themselves to enter its high-tech digital battlefield. While your giant Striker Mechs will come pre-equipped and ready to go, the game needs specific standards and specs to run. Let's explore Mecha BREAK's system requirements, what platforms it will release on and how players can ready up.
What is Mecha BREAK?
Mecha BREAK is a 3rd-person objective-based Mecha shooter. In the Mecha genre, pilots take control of large metal 'Mech' exoskeletons to battle their opponents. Mecha Break's mechs are called Strikers, and each has unique strengths, weaknesses and abilities. For example, Strikers can have five seperate classes: Attacker, Defender, Sniper, Brawler and Support. In addition, they range from Heavy to Light durability.
Mecha BREAK has several modes, but its most popular are 3v3 Deathmatch and 6v6 Hero Shooter modes. At its core, it is a team-based game. While engaging in battle, players' screens feature a high-tech UI that keeps track of their HP, ammo, targets and stats. Mecha BREAK's developer is Amazing Seasun Games, an international development studio that previously released RPG shooter Snowbreak: Containment Zone.
Mecha BREAK's Steam page encourages players to:
"Squad up in Mecha BREAK, a multiplayer third-person shooter offering players three game modes filled with high-octane ground and aerial combat. Pilot your Striker into the breach and take on enemies across worldwide hotspots. Ready for the ultimate showdown?"
When Does Mecha BREAK Release?
Mecha BREAK has already progressed through several open beta and demo phases. On Wednesday, July 2 2025, it will officially release.
What Platforms is Mecha BREAK Available On?
Mecha BREAK is available on PC and Console systems. Gamers can obtain the game via Steam, and it is also compatible with the Steam Deck. The Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 all adhere to Mecha BREAK's standards as well.
What System Requirements Does Mecha BREAK Have?
Mecha BREAK has minimum system requirements (the lowest possible settings required to run the game successfully) and recommended system requirements (the settings that will run the game optimally and provide the best possible performance). Let's quickly recap each:
Mecha BREAK Minimum System Requirements:
- Operating System (OS): Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or above
- RAM/Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/AMD Radeon Rx 570 or above
- VRAM (Ram specifically for the GPU): 4 GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Storage Space: 60 GB available
Mecha BREAK Recommended System Requirements:
- Operating System (OS): Windows 10 64-Bit
- Processor (CPU): Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or above
- RAM/Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics Card (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/AMD Radeon Rx 5700XT/Intel Arc B580 or above
- VRAM (Ram specifically for the GPU): 6 GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Storage Space: 60 GB available
Developers note that installing the game on an SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of an HDD (Hard Disk Drive) will result in smoother performance. SSDs are typically faster than HDDs.