All Mecha BREAK Strikers and Classes Explained
Mecha BREAK is finally here, and the title has brought its 12 original mechs to the global stage. 3 fresh Strikers will also arrive and shake up the meta with unique abilities — are you prepared to stand up to Serenith's tricks and avoid your own teammates' gunfire? Let's explore a recap of all Mecha BREAK classes and walk through every Striker's abilities so you can lock in and lock on targets.
What Do Mecha BREAK Striker Classes Mean?
Mecha BREAK's Strikers come in various forms (Light, Medium and Heavy) and Classes (Attacker, Defender, Sniper, Brawler and Support).
- Light mechs tend to have high mobility, but are easier to punish for mistakes. They are extremely specialized, difficult for new players to use and have a higher skill cap.
- Medium mechs balance between mobility and durability and tend to be a common pick for first-time players.
- Heavy mechs are also specialized, but have higher health and damage at the cost of less mobility.
Attacker
Attacker mechs specialize in dealing consistent and heavy damage during fights. Their impactful fights help take territory and open opportunities for their teammates.
Defender
Defenders are sturdy and durable. These Strikers maintain space, peel incoming fire away from their teammates and hold the front line of battle. Defenders are quite similar to a traditional Tank class.
Sniper
These Strikers excel at long-range combat. Positioning is a priority for them to set up advantageous angles. They can stealthily sneak into uncharted territory and catch enemies unaware.
Brawler
Unlike Snipers, Brawlers excel most in close-range combat and burst engagements. After hunting down an unfortunate opponent, they can lock them down and pummel them with damage.
Support
Support mechs help their teammates perform to their fullest potential. They can repair allies, help provide cover and deal supplementary damage.
Related Article: Mecha BREAK: All Platforms, Release Date, System Requirements
All Mecha BREAK Striker Mechs: Abilities Explained
Now that we've walked through each Striker class, here's a summary of each individual mech and their special abilities. There are fifteen Strikers to choose from as of Mecha BREAK's launch.
1. Falcon
The Falcon is a Light Attacker mech. Due to its speed and high mobility, it is great for hunting down escaping enemies (especially Snipers) and snatching their souls just when they think they're safe. Its kit also has major anti-stealth aspects.
Abilities:
Autocannon: Rapid-fires ammo to deal Ballistic damage.
Light Missile Launcher: Locks 8 missiles onto a target and fires, dealing Blast damage.
Recon Kit: "Boosts detection and lock-on range, ignores terrain, stealth, Corite Haze and Corite Pulse Storm." Marks enemies within range and makes them visible to the entire team.
Winged Form Module: Increases range, mobility and detection.
Heavy Missile Launcher: Fires heavy missiles with Blast damage.
2. Panther
The Medium Brawler Panther is perfect for breaking through enemy lines, smashing squishy opponents and delivering a killing blow. It specializes in piercing even the most intense armor, and its knockback abilities are great for isolating targets.
Abilities:
Lance: Panther charges forward and knocks the opponent back. This bypasses Fluid Armor and staggers the enemy.
Complex Shield: Temporarily stops Shield Regen and blocks all front-facing attacks.
Shield Blade: Takes out Panther's Induced Sword weapon. This blade induces knockback, deals Physical Damage and can bypass Fluid Armor.
Booster Kit: Restores some energy and Reinforced Complex Shield.
Reinforced Complex Shield: Blocks all attacks from any direction, but temporarily halts Shield Regen.
3. Alysnes
The Alysnes, a Medium Attacker, is extremely versatile. It can hold its own in melee combat while also dealing poke damage and skirting around the map. Ideally, the Alysnes will keep enemies busy and survive while teammates make impact plays.
Abilities:
Energy Autocannon: Rapidly deals 10 instances of Energy damage.
Complex Shield: Blocks frontal attacks.
Battle Halberd: Equips the Battle Halberd weapon, which deals Physical damage, knocks targets back and surpasses Fluid Armor.
Gauss Cannon: Fires 2 explosive arrows that knock targets back, stagger them and deal Blast damage.
Airdrop Kit: Replenishes armor and weapons with airdrop support, while also granting temporary Immunity, defending against Ranged attacks and canceling Stagger cc.
4. Tricera
Tricera has intense survivability, suitable for an Ultra-Heavy Attacker. It specializes in outlasting its opponents and generally being an unkillable raid boss. If you time the Striker's abilities right, you can also deal heavy damage in its Gatling Gun turret modes.
Abilities:
Gatling Gun: Rapidly deals Ballistic damage. Intercepts incoming missiles if no lock-on target is selected.
Heavy Gatling Gun: Enters a mode with higher Ballistic damage and a faster fire rate. Essentially, turret mode.
Repair Drone: Tricera's drones repair nearby ally units.
Fortress Form Module: Cancels stagger cc, applies Immunity, and creates a decoy shield blocking all damage. Tricera's drones intercept incoming missiles and the module briefly goes invisible after too much damage.
Howitzer: Deals Blast damage and stagger with a grenade.
5. Narukami
Narukami is a Light Sniper with high speed. It can essentially one-shot some less powerful mechas, and its sniper functions are easier to aim than alternatives. However, it does take a longer time to charge up than other snipers. Narukami's Decoy Drone, Traction Grappler and Camo Drones are great for escaping sticky situations.
Abilities:
Charged Beam Cannon (Sniper Mode): Deals beamed Energy damage from a long range. Narukami cannot move while shooting, but the Cannon's damage heightens the longer it stays on target.
Charged Beam Cannon (Close-Range Mode): Deals beamed Energy damage.
Decoy Drone: Creates a decoy and puts Narukami into Stealth. Narukami remains in Stealth until it runs out or until it chooses to attack.
Traction Grappler: Cleanses stagger cc and fires to pull Narukami to a different location.
Optical Camo Drone: Sends out a drone fleet that puts all allied units within range into Stealth until they attack.
6. Luminae
Light Support Luminae specializes in overall team support, but can also lend a hand to individual Strikers in need. It remains fast-moving and hard to pin down while healing, but has the tradeoff of lower health and is vulnerable to snipers.
Luminae also has two modes: Support Mode, which prioritizes healing, and Corruption Mode, which boosts damage. Essentially, this is the 'Moira' of Mecha BREAK.
Abilities:
Drone Launcher (Support Mode): Launches drones that instantly provide a health boost and continue to heal.
Drone Launcher (Corruption Mode): Locks drones onto nearby enemies that deal continuous damage.
Haze Diffuser (Support Mode): Obscures vision with a smoke screen while healing allies.
Haze Diffuser (Corruption Mode): Obscures vision with a smoke screen while inflicting damage that bypasses Fluid Armor.
Supportive Jetwing (Support Mode): Heals and boosts allies.
Supportive Jetwing (Corruption Mode): Cancels CC and disrupts enemy fire while increasing mobility and energy regen.
Corruption Form Module: Switches weapons to Corruption Mode.
7. Pinaka
Pinaka is a slightly more durable Medium Support. While Luminae heals the team broadly, Pinaka is also great for targeting specific allies and deterring tricky snipers.
Abilities:
Rapid Repair Grappler: Can use a Grappler Launcher to lock onto and continuously repair a nearby ally. Can also use a Traction Grappler to pull a Striker towards it.
Splitter: Deals Energy damage with plasma.
Repair Drone: Launches drones that repair nearby allies.
Cover Airdrop Kit: Creates a large shelter that slows enemies and defends from Snipers. When this ability hits targets, it bypasses Fluid Armor and Force Fields to deliver damage and stagger them.
Emergency Support Drone: "Deploys tracking drone that repairs an ally, generates a Stasis Field to block all attacks, and grants stagger and immobilization immunity."
8. Inferno
Ultra-Heavy Attacker Inferno packs a punch. This is not one of the base game's 12 original mechs: players must unlock it with in-game playtime currency.
Abilities: Deals Energy damage with 30 plasma shots.
Charged Splitter: Deals Energy damage to up to 12 units via plasma beams and "can intercept enemy missiles."
Split Emitter: Deals continual Energy damage to up to 12 units.
Focused Emitter: Emits Energy damage on a target that progresses based on time.
Booster "Deploys tracking drone that repairs an ally, generates a Stasis Field to block all attacks, and grants stagger and immobilization immunity. Auto-recalls when out of range."
9. Skyraider
Skyraider, a Medium Attacker, is a team player. Though its power levels and effectiveness against snipers have rubberbanded up and down with patches, it can lend plenty of value in large fights. It is also decent at disrupting Stego and Tricera Strikers.
Abilities:
Energy Autocannon: "Striker Form: Fires 2 consecutive plasma shots, dealing Energy damage. Aerial Assault Form: Reduces firing interval and fires 2 consecutive plasma shots, dealing Energy damage."
Energy Missile: Fires missiles that deal AOE damage to any units within thier landing area.
Jamming Missile: "Fires 6 Jamming Missiles at nearby enemies. The explosion creates a smoke screen that nullifies Energy damage and greatly reduces direct Energy damage. Can lock on up to 6 targets, once per unit."
Aerial Assault Form: Enters a flight mode that improves Skyraider's mobility. Also increases enemy detection and lock-on range and releases missile-intercepting drones.
Missile Dispenser: "Deploys a missile dispenser to a target location, releasing 16 micro missiles that inflict Blast damage on nearby enemies."
10. Welkin
Welkin is a Heavy Brawler prepared to engage in intense airborne and melee combat. While Alysnes and Panther can counter it, it pummels many squishier enemies. Plus, it has a menacing design with a glowing battle axe.
Abilities:
Heavy Battleaxe: Deals Physical damage with Stagger and Knockback. Also bypasses Fluid armor and "performs an unparryable downward strike when targeting low-altitude units while airborne."
Heavy Howitzer: Throws Blast damage grenades at a high fire rate.
Dueling Forcefield: "Deploys stationary drones that generate a wide-range Stasis Field, blocking all attacks and hindering enemy movement. Simultaneously, a tracking drone is unleashed on enemy units within the field, dealing direct Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor, while staggering the enemy."
Jamming Pulse Ejector: Destroys drones, applies Stagger to enemies and blinds nearby units.
Defense Field: "Deploys a Defense Field that blocks frontal attacks, slows enemies, and emits an interference smoke screen to nullify Energy damage and greatly reduce direct Energy damage."
11. Aquila
Aquila is a Heavy Sniper with more health than other Snipers like Narukami and great mobility capabilities. However, it does have less range, and it's vulnerable to Falcon players.
Abilities:
Mobile Beam Cannon (Sniper Mode): Deals Energy damage with plasma beams.
Mobile Beam Cannon (Long-Range Mode): Deals Energy damage with plasma beams.
Pulse Claw: "Releases tracking drones that lock onto a target, immobilizing it and halting Energy Regen. Immobilization duration shortens against heavier enemies, but interference lingers after the effect ends. Can fire up to 3 times if missed; if all miss, cooldown is halved."
Airborne Kit: Grants limited energy to go Airborne and Hover.
Multilock Radar: "Increases Lock-on Range and Reticle Size. Boosts Lock Speed and Reload Speed for Main Weapon, locks onto six enemy units, firing at each one once."
12. Stego
Ultra-Heavy Attacker Stego has high health and a kit with many lock-ons. In addition, it can shift into a high-fire-rate turret mode to deal devastating burst damage. The Stego can be paired with Tricera to form a strong duo. It's also a great damage-dealer to pocket as a support.
Abilities:
Rocket Pod: In Striker Form, rapid-fires rockets for Blast damage. Does the same in Turret Form, but with faster firing rate and reload speed.
Rapid Rocket Pod: Deals Blast damage with 6 rockets.
Jamming Haze Diffuser: "Deploys smoke screen to reduce Energy damage and disrupt enemy units. Enhances Fluid Armor Regen for allies, while making them untargetable by enemies."
Turret Form: "Cancels stagger and grants immunity. Striker becomes stationary, boosting Lock-on Range and Reticle Size. Deploys Stasis Field Drones to block frontal attacks and slow enemies. The field becomes temporarily invincible after hitting its damage limit."
Micro Missile: Deals Blast damage with 36 micro-missiles.
13. Hurricane
The Ultra-Heavy Defender Hurricane is a front-line warrior. This Striker provides cover for its squishier teammates and blocks incoming attacks. It is more mobile than the Tricera but has less health and is easier to counter with melee engagements.
Abilities:
Energy Blaster: Deals ongoing AOE and Energy damage.
Decoy Drone: "Deploys stationary drones that generate a Stasis Field, blocking all attacks and hindering enemy movement. Parries melee attacks and staggers the attacker upon release."
Defense Field Drone: Creates a drone defense field to counter long-range attacks.
Turret Drone: Launches drones that fire beams at opponents, dealing Energy damage. Can also intercept incoming missiles.
Focused Emitter: Hits up to 4 targets with continuous Energy damage that heightens with time active.
14. Stellaris
Stellaris is a primarily melee Striker with extremely high mobility and a burst assassin playstyle. It deals tons of Physical damage, cutting through armor easily with dual-wield blades and locking enemies down for a final kill. Stellaris is also perfect for sneaking up on opponents (similar to Genji for Overwatch fans). However, it may be harder for new players to learn and requires more game sense than the average mech.
Abilities:
Basic Warblade: "Bypasses Fluid Armor, dealing Physical damage directly to the target's HP while staggering and knocking it back. Performs an unparryable downward slash when targeting low-altitude units while airborne."
Assault Warblade: Deals Physical damage that bypasses Fluid armor and induces a staggering effect.
Composite Tactical Claw: This ability has two modes:
"Grappler Launcher: Fires a grappling hook at a locked target, slowing it down and reducing its Evade distance by half."
"Palm Blaster: Pulls the Striker toward and slightly shoves the target, then fires the Palm Blaster, dealing direct Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor while staggering the target."
Optical Camoflauge: Ends all stagger affects and enters Stealth mode.
Sword Drone: "Palm Blaster: Pulls the Striker toward and slightly shoves the target, then fires the Palm Blaster, dealing direct Physical damage that bypasses Fluid Armor while staggering the target."
15. Serenith
Light Support Serenith is one of the most fascinating mechs due to its ability to hack targets from remote locations. It is a Striker that can make risky plays to take space, secure objectives and turn teammates against each other — be careful who you target on Tricera!
Abilities:
Energy Autocannon: Deals Energy damage.
Orbital Targeting System: Fires a guided beam and deals direct Energy damage.
Disruption Grappler: "Fires a grappling hook at a locked target, confusing its friend-or-foe identification. It can be used to interact with objects remotely."
Disruptor: "Boosts mobility and prevents enemy lock-on, with the effect lingering briefly after weapons are disabled."
Recon Kit: "Boosts Main Weapon and Sidearm Detection and Lock-on Range. Ignores terrain, Corite Haze, and Corite Pulse Storm when detecting and locking onto enemies."