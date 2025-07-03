How to Get Free Mecha BREAK Rewards on Launch Week
Mecha BREAK is gaining repute for its many microtransactions, but there are also plenty of cosmetics and items Striker pilots can snatch for free. Small tasks, like simply signing into the game for a week, can net you a snazzy new uniform and more. Let's explore each current free reward opportunity, what it contains and how to complete it.
How to Get Free Mecha BREAK Ace Conquest Rewards
Mecha BREAK's 6v6 Competitive mode is its most popular, but it also includes several missions and tutorials related to its story. In the Mecha BREAK world, a mysterious organization known as S.H.A.D.O.W. fights enemy mech pilots to save the world after a Great Catastrophe. Players who complete basic in-game activities can earn several 'Ace Conquest' cosmetics to solidify their S.H.A.D.O.W. status and snazz up their outfits.
What's In This Reward Bundle?
- Beret Hat
- Dog Tag
- Tactical Jetpack
- S.H.A.D.O.W. Uniform
Every Ace Conquest item requires a different objective:
- To get the Beret Hat, players need to modify their Striker design once.
- To get the Dog Tag, players need to explore 5 locations in the Striker base: the Dorm Room, Tactical Station, Striker Bay, Mess Hall and Boarding Bridge.
- To get the Tactical Jetpack, players need to complete the Test Pilot Challenge.
- To get the S.H.A.D.O.W. Uniform, players need to sign into the game for 7 consecutive days.
How to Get Free Mecha BREAK Email Linking Rewards
Mecha BREAK users can link their email to secure their accounts. This challenge should appear in a banner on the top right of the home screen. Clicking on it opens a dedicated page explaining the rewards and introduces a yellow 'Link' button. After selecting this button, a pop-up should appear, requesting your email account information.
Note: You will need to verify your email account using a code to complete this challenge. Proceeding also allows Mecha BREAK to send your account marketing and update communications.
Once complete, you will receive unique first-time rewards. Players can also re-verify their email account once a month to obtain another Cargo Rocket Beacon I. These Cargo Rocket Beacons send resources back to your base before completing an Extraction mission, preventing loss. Meanwhile, Mission Tokens can contribute to unlocking new Strikers and gaining cosmetics.
What's In This Reward Bundle?
- Cargo Rocket Beacon I
- 300 Mission Tokens
How to Get Free Mecha BREAK Discord Rewards
Mecha BREAK's free Discord Link rewards should be located right next to the Email Linking reward banner. Clicking this banner will feature an Invitation Code with a "Copy" button next to it. Copy the code and save it for later. A yellow 'Link' button, which directs users to the Mecha BREAK Discord, should be placed just below it. After joining the Discord, players need to navigate to the "Account Binding" channel on the left side of the server.
This channel contains a pinned message with account linking information and instructions. At the bottom, there is a blue button stating 'Link account.' Users should click this button, which will open a pop-up requesting the Linking Code. Paste the Invitation Code here and submit.
Note: Players can only link one Mecha BREAK account to each Discord account. At the time of writing, players cannot unlink their Mecha BREAK account from Discord once the linking process is complete.
What's In This Reward Bundle?
- Cargo Rocket Beacon I
- 300 Mission Tokens
How to Get the Free Christian's Challenge Rewards
These free items require a bit of time investment — players can't obtain them until the end of the month, on Friday, August 1, 2025. By beating the character Christian in a points battle, Strikers can earn 2 Pilot cosmetics and 2 Striker mech customizations. Players earn points for each Mission Token they obtain, and there are four item phases.
What's In This Reward Bundle?
- Phase 1: Disguise Glasses
- Phase 2: Pattern: Christian
- Phase 3: Pistol
- Phase 4: Insignia: Christian
Esports Impact
Mecha BREAK's cosmetic prices have raised some eyebrows in the FPS community. Its skins, such as the Leonie Fevre mech, can cost nearly 50 USD, whereas most Overwatch and Marvel Rivals skins trend between 10-20 USD. Free item drops, in-game mission rewards and seasonal cosmetic releases help motivate the player base to return and queue up consistently. If users feel valued and can frequently engage in new experiences, they will help keep the player base afloat.
On June 2, 2025, a day after Mecha BREAK's release, the game's population peaked at over 132,000 concurrent players (according to the stat-tracking site SteamDB). This indicates a relatively strong start, but Mecha BREAK must capitalize on the trend and ensure it keeps players hooked. Maintaining a high player count and evolving meta ecosystem will help it find a place in the free-to-play FPS market and attract players from competitors like Armored Core, Marvel Rivals and Overwatch.
If Mecha BREAK takes off, it has some significant esports potential. The game's flashy UI and fast-paced combat could be appealing to spectators, and its objective-based format is straightforward to follow. Some organizations, such as Disguised, have already signed competitive Mecha BREAK rosters. Notably, most of these teams include ex-Overwatch pros and Overwatch collegiate talents.