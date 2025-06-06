Everything We Know About MecahBREAK: Release Date, PC Requirements, Monetization
Free-to-play MMO shooter Mecha BREAK has gathered plenty of anticipation throughout 2025. Developer Amazing Seasun Games has officially revealed its final release date, and the mecha community is showing its excitement. Let's explore everything we know about when Mecha BREAK will launch and how to play it.
Mecha BREAK Announces its Final Launch Date
Previously, Mecha BREAK had teased an ambiguous 2025 launch. On June 6 2025, the official @MechaBREAK X.com account revealed the game's final release date: Friday, July 1st 2025. This places Mecha BREAK's arrival less than a month away from the time of writing. The game will also release ahead of a weekend, giving players plenty of free time to test it.
Related Article: Giant Robot Esports? All About Mecha BREAK - Open Beta, Release Date, Classes
How Much Will Mecha BREAK Cost?
Mecha BREAK will be completely free-to-play upon its launch. However, the game does plan to sell in-game purchases like cosmetics and other items. These transactions will likely not affect the player's competitive capabilities.
What Platforms Will Mecha BREAK Release On?
Mecha BREAK will release on PC and Console. Xbox and PlayStation will both offer compatibility, and both brands' controllers are viable. In addition, Mecha BREAK has a dedicated Steam page with a download link.
How to Wishlist Mecha BREAK on Steam
While Mecha BREAK is not available for download yet, interested players can still opt to wishlist it. Wishlisting ensures your Steam account is notified as soon as Mecha BREAK goes live, so make sure to do so if you want a head start in your mech battles.
To put Mecha BREAK on your wishlist, follow this simple tutorial:
- Open and log in to Steam.
- Navigate to the Store tab.
- Click the Search bar and navigate to Mecha BREAK's profile.
- Scroll down until you see the 'Planned Release Date' bar where a Purchase button would usually be. A bright green 'Wishlist' option should appear in its place. Clicking this will add Mecha BREAK to your Steam Wishlist.
What Specs Does Mecha BREAK Require?
Mecha BREAK requires the following device specs:
- Windows 10 or Windows 11 capability
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or better
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / Radeon RX 570 or better
What Will Mecha BREAK Look Like Upon Launch?
Mecha BREAK's launch will resemble its recent betas, but with significant fine-tuning, combat improvements and new features. Its gritty aesthetic plays out in a post-apocalyptic setting, and players compete in bipedal 'Striker' mechs. Since the game's matches occur from the mech pilot's POV, players will notice a high-tech third-person UI which delivers information and identifies environmental activity. The game's UI also details outgoing and incoming damage, bullet counts and crosshair placement.
Mecha BREAK has several modes, but players primarily participate in 6v6 and 3v3 combat. The 3v3 mode, Deathmatch, prioritizes PvP. Meanwhile, Mecha BREAK's 6v6 format relies on team play and is more strategic. In Hero Shooter mode, players have to select and customize individual Strikers with unique abilities and work with their allies to take space, secure objectives and defeat opponents.
Which Mecha BREAK Strikers Will Appear in its Launch?
Mecha BREAK's heroes are mecha pilots, and each of their 'Striker' machines have unique abilities and strength profiles. Strikers come in five Roles:
- Attacker: Similar to DPS, this role prioritizes taking space and engaging in battle.
- Defender: Maintains space.
- Brawler: Engages in prolonged battles.
- Support: Assists teammates and fulfills the traditional hero shooter support role.
- Sniper: Specializes in long-range combat.
Within each role, Strikers also have Classes. They will be Light, Medium or Heavy depending upon their mobilities, healths and strengths. 13 Strikers are confirmed to be available upon Mecha BREAK's launch:
- Falcon
- Panther
- Alysnes
- Tricera
- Narukami
- Luminae
- Welkin
- Hurricane
- Skyraider
- Inferno
- Aquila
- Stego
- Pinaka
Esports Impact
While Mecha titles like the Armored Core series are popular among casual players, the genre, in which protagonists battle using large mechanical exoskeletons, has a massively underserved esports audience. More popular formats, like MOBA and FPS, often overshadow it. Mecha BREAK, however, is actively courting esports pros and creators, and Disguised Toast has already signed a full roster. The game has made it clear to interested players that it will actively support esports opportunities and foster a competitive environment. If its mission succeeds, Mecha BREAK could become an unprecedented esports force and revitalize its genre in the tournament sphere.