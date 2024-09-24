Every Animality in Mortal Kombat 1 — What We Know So Far
Animalities are returning to Mortal Kombat. Here are all of the Animalities coming to Mortal Kombat 1.
Khaos Reigns is the next Mortal Kombat 1 expansion, bringing a ton of new content to the violent fighting game. This includes new fighters like Ghostface in time for Halloween and Animalities for everyone on the roster.
An Animality is a Finisher that turns characters into an animal, allowing them to do creative mauling with horns, stingers, teeth, and more. They first appeared in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 and are now back and more insane than ever. Here are the Animality Finishers we know of so far.
All Confirmed Animality Finishers in Mortal Kombat 1
The Animalities coming to Mortal Kombat 1 are more brutal and creative then ever before. There's an octopus, grizzly bear, hummingbird, mantis, and more. Check them all out here:
Main Roster
- Ashrah: TBA
- Baraka: TBA
- Cyrax: Giant Hornet - Stings the opponent in the head until they explode
- Ermac: TBA
- General Shao: Grizzly Bear - Claws the opponent until they fall to the ground and then bites their head off
- Geras: Hippopotamus - Traps the opponent in his mouth and crushes them as he chews
- Havik: Hyena - TBA
- Johnny Cage: Great White Shark - An ode to Jaws, he swims up to the opponent and bites them in half
- Kenshi: Wolf - The wolf and its Sento Spirit pounce on the op(accompanied by a spiritual wolf representing the Sento Spirit; the two pounce on the opponent and bite both halves of the body off)
- Kitana: Hummingbird - After killing the opponent with repeated pecks to the head, she feeds on their blood as their body wilts like a dying flower
- Kung Lao: TBA
- Li Mei: TBA
- Liu Kang: Phoenix - Burns the opponent's flesh with his wings
- Mileena: Orchid Mantis - Eats the opponent's head off
- Nitara: TBA
- Noob Saibot: Crocodile - The croc and its black variation representing Saibot rip the opponent's body in half by pulling away from each other
- Quan Chi: Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil - TBA
- Raiden: TBA
- Rain: Pufferfish - Grows while in the opponent's body, blowing them up from within
- Reiko: Ram - Charges the opponent at full force
- Reptile: Giant Venus Flytrap - Chomps on the opponent, causing their head and arm to rip off
- Scorpion: Giant Scorpion - TBA
- Sektor: White Rhinoceros - Charges the opponent and impales them, dragging them across the floor
- Shang Tsung: TBA
- Sindel: TBA
- Smoke: Silverback Gorilla - Drags the opponent along the ground, splitting them in half
- Sub-Zero: Woolly Mammoth - Impales the opponent with one tusk and then splits them in two
- Takeda: Giant Octopus - Pulls his impaled opponent underwater and rips them apart, eating their torso
- Tanya: TBA
DLC Characters
- Conan the Barbarian: TBA
- Ghostface: TBA
- Homelander: Griffin - Throws his opponent into the air and then slices them in half with lasers
- Omni-Man: Hail Mary Kaiju - Crushes the opponent and then bites them in half with his teeth and tentacles
- Peacemaker: Bald Eagle - Slashes the opponents' legs off and then shoots them with a rifle before dropping a grenade on what's left
- T-1000: TBA