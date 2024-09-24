Esports illustrated

Every Animality in Mortal Kombat 1 — What We Know So Far

These are all of the Animality Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 that we know so far.

Olivia Richman

Animalities are returning to Mortal Kombat. Here are all of the Animalities coming to Mortal Kombat 1.

Khaos Reigns is the next Mortal Kombat 1 expansion, bringing a ton of new content to the violent fighting game. This includes new fighters like Ghostface in time for Halloween and Animalities for everyone on the roster.

An Animality is a Finisher that turns characters into an animal, allowing them to do creative mauling with horns, stingers, teeth, and more. They first appeared in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 and are now back and more insane than ever. Here are the Animality Finishers we know of so far.

All Confirmed Animality Finishers in Mortal Kombat 1

The Animalities coming to Mortal Kombat 1 are more brutal and creative then ever before. There's an octopus, grizzly bear, hummingbird, mantis, and more. Check them all out here:

Main Roster

  • Ashrah: TBA
  • Baraka: TBA
  • Cyrax: Giant Hornet - Stings the opponent in the head until they explode
  • Ermac: TBA
  • General Shao: Grizzly Bear - Claws the opponent until they fall to the ground and then bites their head off
  • Geras: Hippopotamus - Traps the opponent in his mouth and crushes them as he chews
  • Havik: Hyena - TBA
  • Johnny Cage: Great White Shark - An ode to Jaws, he swims up to the opponent and bites them in half
  • Kenshi: Wolf - The wolf and its Sento Spirit pounce on the op(accompanied by a spiritual wolf representing the Sento Spirit; the two pounce on the opponent and bite both halves of the body off)
  • Kitana: Hummingbird - After killing the opponent with repeated pecks to the head, she feeds on their blood as their body wilts like a dying flower
  • Kung Lao: TBA
  • Li Mei: TBA
  • Liu Kang: Phoenix - Burns the opponent's flesh with his wings
  • Mileena: Orchid Mantis - Eats the opponent's head off
  • Nitara: TBA
  • Noob Saibot: Crocodile - The croc and its black variation representing Saibot rip the opponent's body in half by pulling away from each other
  • Quan Chi: Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil - TBA
  • Raiden: TBA
  • Rain: Pufferfish - Grows while in the opponent's body, blowing them up from within
  • Reiko: Ram - Charges the opponent at full force
  • Reptile: Giant Venus Flytrap - Chomps on the opponent, causing their head and arm to rip off
  • Scorpion: Giant Scorpion - TBA
  • Sektor: White Rhinoceros - Charges the opponent and impales them, dragging them across the floor
  • Shang Tsung: TBA
  • Sindel: TBA
  • Smoke: Silverback Gorilla - Drags the opponent along the ground, splitting them in half
  • Sub-Zero: Woolly Mammoth - Impales the opponent with one tusk and then splits them in two
  • Takeda: Giant Octopus - Pulls his impaled opponent underwater and rips them apart, eating their torso
  • Tanya: TBA

DLC Characters

  • Conan the Barbarian: TBA
  • Ghostface: TBA
  • Homelander: Griffin - Throws his opponent into the air and then slices them in half with lasers
  • Omni-Man: Hail Mary Kaiju - Crushes the opponent and then bites them in half with his teeth and tentacles
  • Peacemaker: Bald Eagle - Slashes the opponents' legs off and then shoots them with a rifle before dropping a grenade on what's left
  • T-1000: TBA
Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Mortal Kombat