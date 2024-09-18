When Is Ghostface Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?
Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed its Khaos Reigns DLC, including a first glimpse at Ghostface.
The ever-gory Mortal Kombat 1 has been getting a lot of exciting crossovers in its DLC, including Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and Pacemaker from DC, among others. The game is no stranger to adding violent characters to its roster and it the latest has been revealed.
Ghostface, the iconic horror villain from the Scream series, was showed off in the Khaos Reigns DLC trailer. He shows up at the end of the age-restricted video, stabbing opponents with his signature knife.
When Is Ghostface Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?
The new Kombatants will be coming in two waves. Three are dropping when Khaos Reigns comes out on September 24, 2024. But the other three, including Ghostface, have no announced arrival date just yet. Developers will be sharing this soon, according to the trailer.
Kombatants Coming September 24:
- Cyrax
- Sektor
- Noob Saibot
Kombatants Coming Later On:
- Ghostface
- T-100
- Conan the Barbarian
With Halloween coming at the end of October, it would make sense for Ghostface to arrive sometime next month. His fans will definitely be waiting.
For now, we don't know much about Ghostface's attacks aside from definitely stabbing his opponents with a knife. He also appears to have a partner in crime for one of his Fatalities, probably inspired by the new movies' concept of a wanabe Ghostface on the loose.