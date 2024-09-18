Esports illustrated

When Is Ghostface Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

Ghostface is one of the new Kombatants in Mortal Kombat 1.

Olivia Richman

Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed its Khaos Reigns DLC, including a first glimpse at Ghostface.

The ever-gory Mortal Kombat 1 has been getting a lot of exciting crossovers in its DLC, including Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, and Pacemaker from DC, among others. The game is no stranger to adding violent characters to its roster and it the latest has been revealed.

Ghostface, the iconic horror villain from the Scream series, was showed off in the Khaos Reigns DLC trailer. He shows up at the end of the age-restricted video, stabbing opponents with his signature knife.

When Is Ghostface Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

The new Kombatants will be coming in two waves. Three are dropping when Khaos Reigns comes out on September 24, 2024. But the other three, including Ghostface, have no announced arrival date just yet. Developers will be sharing this soon, according to the trailer.

Kombatants Coming September 24:

  • Cyrax
  • Sektor
  • Noob Saibot

Kombatants Coming Later On:

  • Ghostface
  • T-100
  • Conan the Barbarian
Ghostface Mortal Kombat 1

With Halloween coming at the end of October, it would make sense for Ghostface to arrive sometime next month. His fans will definitely be waiting.

For now, we don't know much about Ghostface's attacks aside from definitely stabbing his opponents with a knife. He also appears to have a partner in crime for one of his Fatalities, probably inspired by the new movies' concept of a wanabe Ghostface on the loose.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Mortal Kombat