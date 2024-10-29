Esports illustrated

Mortal Kombat 1: Ghostface Release Date Confirmed

Do you like scary movies?

Sage Datuin

Image via Ed Boon

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to introduce the Scream franchise’s Ghostface as the next slasher to join the popular franchise, breaking a nine-year drought of slashers.

Mortal Kombat has been known to introduce iconic horror movie killers into the franchise as guest characters and the addition of a new slasher has been hinted at ever since late 2023 by ChiefCreative Officer Ed Boon. However, the launch of Khaos Reigns drove fan speculation toward Scream’s signature serial killer Ghostface to be the next guest character to make their entry into Mortal Kombat 1.

Ghostface DLC Trailer Revealed

Mortal Kombat Chief Creative Officer Ed Boon released a 28-second video trailer to X showcasing the popular serial killer donning the famous white rubber mask and black robe paying homage to the Scream movie franchise. Mortal Kombat and Scream fans were also greeted with various Ghostface masks such as the Devil Mask, the Scream 6 aged mask, and many other popular variations from the franchise.

The trailer ends with a viewing of two Ghostface killers before revealing the release of the guest character into Mortal Kombat 1.

When is Ghostface Joining Mortal Kombat 1?

Ghostface Mortal Kombat 1
Image via Ed Boon

Ghostface is set to make their debut in Mortal Kombat 1 as a guest character on November 26, 2024, as a DLC character in Kombat Pack 2. However, Mortal Kombat players who have already purchased the Khaos Reigns expansion, bundle, or collection will be able to play as the famous slasher one week early on November 19, 2024. So fans of both Mortal Kombat and horror movies should be sure to grab hold of the bundle as soon as possible.

Ghostface’s entry into the popular fighting game franchise will mark the end of a nine-year drought of slasher guest characters in Mortal Kombat. Ghostface will follow in the footsteps of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface as the iconic murderer is ready to bring their taunting ways to Mortal Kombat 1.

Sage Datuin
