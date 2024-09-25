When Is T-1000 Coming to Mortal Kombat 1? What We Know So Far
Mortal Kombat 1 is getting a handful of interesting new violent fighters, including T-1000. Here is what we know about the arrival of the Terminator.
Khaos Reigns is the next expansion coming to Mortal Kombat 1. It brought six new characters to Mortal Kombat 1 but not all arrived on Day 1.
When Is T-1000 Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?
Khaos Reigns came out on September 24, 2024 but many Mortal Kombat 1 fans noticed that not every announced new fighter dropped when the DLC became available. While the arrival of Noob Saibot and others definitely are welcomed, gamers want to know when the other three are coming.
Right now, we are still waiting for:
- Ghostface
- T-1000
- Conan the Barbarian
Unfortunately, there is no release date for these three fighters. It's unclear if they will arrive one after the other, starting with Ghostface for Halloween, or if it will be all at once. This means T-1000 could be coming sometime in October or as late as the start of 2025.
The Terminator is not new to Mortal Kombat. Another Terminator model, Cyberdyne Systems Series 800 Model 101 aka T-800, arrived in Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the Kombat Pack. He later arrived in Mortal Kombat Mobile.
Now, a different and newer version of The Terminator is set to come to Mortal Kombat 1. It will be interesting to see how his moveset differs from the previous model.