007 First Light Gameplay Deep Dive Set for Next PlayStation State of Play
After more than a decade without any Bond games, Sony and IO Interactive unveiled the next 007 chapter, First Light, with a trailer at PlayStation's State of Play in June 2025. Despite the hype, though, the news surrounding the game has been fairly scarce until recently.
On September 1, the official PlayStation X account announced a 30-minute deep dive for 007: First Light at their next State of Play on September 3. According to the PlayStation blog, we'll see the first mission play out at the showcase, featuring several in-game elements "from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts."
Once the playthrough concludes, the developers will have a chance to discuss the design philosophy and gameplay choices behind the project.
How to Watch The 007: First Light Gameplay Reveal at The State of Play
You can tune into PlayStation's State of Play for 007: First Light's deep dive on September 3, 2025. For the global audience, these are the times you can expect the broadcast to start:
- West Coast US (PDT): September 3 at 11 AM.
- East Coast US (EDT): September 3 at 2 PM.
- United Kingdom (BST): September 3 at 7 PM.
- Japan (JST): September 4 at 3 AM.
- Australia (AET): September 4 at 4 AM.
Related Article: Every Reveal From Gamescom ONL 2025 - Gaming is SO BACK
Everything We Know So Far About The Next 007 Game
Given IO Interactive's history with the Hitman series and what we saw in the announcement trailer, 007: First Light looks to follow the stealth-action level-based sandbox design — a formula rarely seen in prior James Bond games.
The setting feels eerily close to Hitman, with a distinct environment and a large crowd you have to navigate through to confront the target. The narrative itself is a spin on Bond's origin story, where we play him as a small-time agent until he receives his "00" status, making it even more obvious how the game bounces around Agent 47's mysterious theme.
Related Article: ARC Raiders Release Date, Price, Gameplay Details Revealed at Summer Games Fest
As for the release date, we may hear an official schedule at the State of Play, though nothing's confirmed as of yet. All we know so far is that it's planned for 2026 and comes out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
Esports Impact
The Hitman series has had an extremely active speedrunning scene across all its games, with more recent records for some Hitman: World of Assassination missions being set even today. Assuming 007: First Light follows the same pattern, we can expect veteran Hitman and 007 to jump into the game competitively.
IO Interactive has had a history of adding easter eggs and shortcuts to their levels, so it'd be interesting to see the community uncover these secrets with 007's release.